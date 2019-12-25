5 worst transfer announcements of the decade

Clubs focus a lot on their social media and transfer announcements

In today's world, there is no way faster to reach a massive audience than have a big social media account with a lot of followers and engagement. Over the past few years, football clubs have ensured that they are active on most social media platforms and have a very good marketing team behind those platforms, to earn engagement and attract more fans.

Over the same time, the trend which has taken over the world of social media is extravagant player transfer announcements. Clubs focus a lot on how they announce their latest signing, as the announcement accompanying the transfer has become almost as important as the transfer itself. While some clubs have succeeded in making brilliant and hilarious transfer videos which stand out, others have failed when they have attempted to dabble in this field.

In this list, we take a look at the five worst transfer announcements of the last decade. These are some of the biggest hit-and-miss attempts at being funny or being creative, and they are remembered for all the wrong reasons.

5. Jesus Navas is kidnapped - Sevilla, 2017

A club legend is returning to his old team after years away. How do you announce his signing? Not how Sevilla announced Jesus Navas's return to Spain a couple of years ago.

In 2017, transfer announcement videos were at their peak, and every club was trying to outdo the other with their social media game. La Liga side Sevilla, however, might have gone a bit overboard as they shot this video which was terrible in all aspects.

Not only is Navas kidnapped and put into the back of a car trunk, but he also has a plastic bag shoved over his head and is taken to Sanchez Pizjuan, where he delivers an acting performance worthy of a Golden Raspberry Awards. It is an announcement best forgotten, as Sevilla's attempt at comedy backfired.

