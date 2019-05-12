×
5 Young football talents to look forward to for the next season

Soumyadeep Mitra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    12 May 2019, 17:47 IST

Alphonso Davies in action for Canada (middle)
Alphonso Davies in action for Canada (middle)

We have seen several young superstars this season. Players such as Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and Matthijs de Ligt have already proved their worth.

But there are players who have the potential and are yet to shine for their clubs. Youth academies and several competitions at the youth level have given us a glimpse of their talents. With clubs investing a lot on youth this season these players can surely increase the level of their game.

So, here are the 5 young football talents to look forward to for the next season.

#5 Alphonso Davies (18 years) - Bayern Munich

After a successful start to his career in the MLS, Alphonso Davies' talents were witnessed by Bayern Munich. Although he hasn't played much this season, the winger has shown flashes of brilliance, especially while dribbling.

Bayern struggled at the start of the season because of their ageing squad and the difference in gameplay that Niko Kovac brought along with him. The gaffer, who managed a young Frankfurt squad and helped them to DfB Pokal glory would surely give chances to players like Davies.

Hence, the next season would give him a massive opportunity to move up the list and become a fan favorite at the Allianz Arena.

#4 Brahim Diaz (age - 19 years)

Brahim Diaz
Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz's rise through the Manchester City youth levels was very quick and phenomenal. The attacking midfielder played at several positions under Guardiola and usually came on as a late substitute.

Although he was not given enough starts in games, he managed to show-off his skills in the minutes he played. He is credited for his pin-point vision while passing and his late runs inside the box. As a result, he was snapped up by Real Madrid last season.

Having spent most of his career in Manchester City it would be difficult for him to settle in the Real Madrid squad. But, he might be an interesting prospect to look upon in the coming season.

Tags:
Chelsea Manchester United Philip Foden Callum Hudson-Odoi
