With football over for the 2020-21 season, various debates have emerged recently regarding both players and managers.

It is hard to quantify what defines a good season for a particular manager. Pep Guardiola is often acclaimed as the best in the world, but arguments run that given the amount of money Manchester City spend on a regular basis, the success Guardiola has had is to be expected.

David Moyes' was arguably the best manager in the Premier League by that logic, taking West Ham United to 6th in the league. Solving unexpected problems is the main part of the manager's job, and how well they cope with adversities goes on to define their team's season.

We look at the 6 best managers in the world right now (2021).

#6 Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Lionel Scaloni has achieved what hordes of previous Argentina managers couldn't; lead the senior side to an international trophy.

Scaloni's Argentina won the Copa America 2021, by beating Brazil in the final. The 43-year old, who was appointed Argentina boss in 2018 after Jorge Sampaoli's catastrophic spell as manager, has brought some much-needed calmness to the role and has done his job without too much noise.

It is hard to believe that this is Scaloni's first job in football management. The former West Ham United wing-back has previously worked as an assistant coach at Sevilla and the Argentina national team. Under Scaloni, Argentina are on an unbeaten run of 20 games.

#5 Antonio Conte (unemployed)

FC Internazionale Milano v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Antonio Conte is a hard man to work with, but he guarantees results. The Italian once again proved his credentials by leading Inter Milan to Serie A success.

A shrewd tactician, Conte has time and again defied the odds to produce stunning results. He led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles, took a limited Italy national team to the quarter-finals of the Euro 2016, and won the Premier League with Chelsea while also introducing the English audience to the three-man backline.

However, his Serie A success with Inter Milan has to be one of the greatest achievements of his career. The Nerazzurri spent heavily under Conte and the 51-year old did not disappoint, leading Inter Milan to their first league title in 11 years.

However, Conte immediately departed the club after the success, amid rumours that he was not happy about Inter Milan's transfer plans. A difficult man at the best of times, but there is no denying his success.

#4 Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

It is hard to understand how Chelsea function. They sacked Frank Lampard mid-way through the season, appointed Thomas Tuchel, and won the Champions League.

It is often advised in football that continuity is key, and managers need to be backed. In Chelsea's case, though, they seem to thrive in the chaos. Tuchel is an excellent tactician who led Paris Saint-Germain to a Champions League final, but it is hard to envisage any other club doing what Chelsea did last season.

Tuchel, however, deserves all the praise he received on the back of Chelsea's Champions League victory. The German instilled some much-needed positivity and discipline among the Chelsea players, and he has done little wrong since being appointed as the Blues' boss. Expect the unexpected with Chelsea, but Tuchel's side right now look ominous.

