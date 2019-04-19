×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 biggest fixtures to watch during the final weeks of Europe's 2018/19 season

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
467   //    19 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST

You don't want to miss these seven 'big' games from now until the end of the season!
You don't want to miss these seven 'big' games from now until the end of the season!

We're well into the third week of April. And while it means the start of just another summer season for a few, calcio cranks are all agog about the final stretch of another enthralling season of European football.

With barely a handful of games now remaining in the top five leagues, the race towards the finish line is heating up, and we can only sit up and take note 'cause there's plenty more drama to come before the curtains are drawn.

Yes, we still have a plethora of high-profile games lined-up in the weeks leading to the finale, with some of them even potentially deciding the league winner. And you for one, do not want to miss this squeaky bum time, do you?

So keep an eye on these six 'big' games that are coming up in the home stretch of the 2018/19 season.

#6 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 (27/04)

Dortmund and Schalke have gone down different roads this season
Dortmund and Schalke have gone down different roads this season

The Ruhr derby is among the lesser glamorous crosstown rivalries, but remains an important one. Especially since the last two seasons, this particular fixture has produced plenty of drama, most memorably Schalke’s epic fightback from 4-0 down in the opening stanza to eventually draw 4-4. And the icing on the cake? They did it at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park!

This time around, the stakes have dipped again due to the former’s precipitous fall from grace after mounting an incredible surge under manager Domenico Tedesco during the second half of 2017/18 season. So much so that the Royal Blues have plummeted back into relegation scrap and are currently hovering just six points above the drop zone.

The Yellow Submarine drew the first blood at the Veltins-Arena in November after Jadon Sancho’s late winner earned a crucial 2-1 win, and would have to repeat the trick to keep their title hopes alive after relinquishing top spot to Bayern last week.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo Europe Best Moments Football Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Report: Manchester United star set to leave in the summer with Inter Milan interested
RELATED STORY
11 of the greatest wingers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract instead of a trial
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us