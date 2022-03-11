6 managers who have never been sacked

Managing a football club is no easy task. Football is a highly result-oriented sport due to the large sums of money involved. From keeping the dressing room spirit high to ensuring that the right players are recruited, a manager has his work cut out.

Being a football manager is indeed a high-risk, high-reward job, especially at the highest level. Managers are adored and sought-after when they deliver consistent results and win trophies. However, they often get the sack for failing to deliver positive results, a dip in form, or for even falling out with players or the hierarchy.

More managers are getting sacked in the 21st century

While sacking managers has been a part of football for a long time, the rate has significantly increased over the last two decades. Teams are always looking for success, be it short-term or long-term. Chelsea are a prime example of a club where a manager doesn’t last longer than two to three years.

With that being said, some top managers have never been sacked, and here are six of them.

#6 Julian Nagelsmann

FC Bayern München v SL Benfica: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the best young managers in the world. Having tasted success at 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, Nagelsmann took charge of Bayern Munich at the start of the season. It is indeed hard to believe that a 34-year-old is managing one of the greatest clubs in the world.

The German tactician had an injury-prone playing career, which ended at the tender age of 20. He then decided to divert his attention towards coaching. During his early days in the managerial setup, Nagelsmann assisted Thomas Tuchel at FC Augsburg.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Manuel Neuer: 35 years old



Bayern Munich's new manager is younger than their current captain 🤯 Julian Nagelsmann: 33 years oldManuel Neuer: 35 years oldBayern Munich's new manager is younger than their current captain 🤯 Julian Nagelsmann: 33 years old 👶Manuel Neuer: 35 years old 👴Bayern Munich's new manager is younger than their current captain 🤯 https://t.co/J450PKxVgC

Nagelsmann has never been sacked in his fledgling career. The Bayern Munich boss is yet to win a major trophy. However, with a win percentage of 77.78 percent in all competitions at his new club, he is sure to lift a trophy or two at the end of the season.

#5 Didier Deschamps

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Didier Deschamps is renowned for guiding France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title. The 53-year-old was a terrific footballer during his playing days. He won everything with France and was a serial winner at Marseille and Juventus too.

He was appointed the manager of Les Bleus after Euro 2012 and has been at the helm for almost a decade now. France have won the World Cup, the Nations League, and finished runners-up at Euro 2016 under Deschamps' guidance.

B/R Football @brfootball

—World Cup winner as a player in 1998

—World Cup winner as a manager in 2018



Didier Deschamps—World Cup winner as a player in 1998—World Cup winner as a manager in 2018 Didier Deschamps—World Cup winner as a player in 1998—World Cup winner as a manager in 2018🇫🇷🌟🇫🇷 https://t.co/bYF5FyTmOz

Before managing the national team, Deschamps coached Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille. A bonafide legend, the Frenchman has never been sacked. He is also one of the only three men to have won the World Cup both as a player and manager alongside Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.

#4 Luis Enrique

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Luis Enrique, like Didier Deschamps, has also managed at both club and country level. Enrique started his managerial career with Barcelona B before coaching the likes of AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona. He enjoyed a fruitful three years with the Catalan giants between 2014 and 2017.

The Spanish manager helped Barca win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and one UEFA Champions League crown. In fact, he led the club to their second treble during the 2014-15 season. The 51-year-old has done a decent job for the Spanish national team as well.

Spain were heavily criticized for their controversial selections ahead of Euro 2020. However, they still managed to reach the semi-finals. Enrique also inspired La Roja to the 2020-21 Nations League runners-up spot.

#3 Zinedine Zidane

France v Brazil - International Friendly

Zinedine Zidane is considered one of the best midfielders in football history. While most world-class players haven’t been as triumphant in their managerial stints, Zidane has done wonders. The Frenchman has won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

Zidane won it all as a player both at club and country level. However, he still had the motivation and drive to become a top-class manager. It is hard to compare his achievements to the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for obvious reasons. While the duo are much better tactically, Zidane is known for his man-management skills.

B/R Football @brfootball Zinedine Zidane after 50 Champions League games:



—31 wins

—112 goals

—3 titles Zinedine Zidane after 50 Champions League games:—31 wins—112 goals—3 titles https://t.co/ghnPq5yHR1

The former Ballon d’Or winner demands respect from his dressing room as players feed off his aura. Zidane has had two different tenures at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he wasn't sacked in either spell, with the Frenchman resigning on both occasions.

#2 Pep Guardiola

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers of the 21st century. The Spanish mastermind has managed Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, dominating the domestic scene in all three stints.

Despite managing three of the biggest clubs in world football, Guardiola has never been sacked. The 51-year-old was keen on challenging himself in different circumstances, thus leaving Barcelona for Bayern Munich, whom he then quit to take charge of Manchester City.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



Three Premier League titles in four years



31 titles as a first team coach



One of the greatest managers of all time.



#PL #OptusSport Pep Guardiola has won the title in nine of the 12 seasons he's managed in Europe's top five leagues 🤯Three Premier League titles in four years31 titles as a first team coachOne of the greatest managers of all time. Pep Guardiola has won the title in nine of the 12 seasons he's managed in Europe's top five leagues 🤯Three Premier League titles in four years 🏆🏆🏆31 titles as a first team coach 👏One of the greatest managers of all time.#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/CC6GSXvOaM

However, it has been over a decade since he lifted the Champions League. Another criticism against him is that he always manages big clubs instead of going to relatively smaller teams and improving them. With all that being said, Guardiola is still one of the best managers of all time.

#1 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Jurgen Klopp, along with the aforementioned Pep Guardiola, has been one of the best managers in world football in the recent past. Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated English football lately, and both tacticians have publicly acknowledged each other’s work.

Unlike most names on this list, the German coach had a sub-par playing career. However, he ended up being a fantastic manager. Klopp started his managerial career at Mainz before taking charge of Borussia Dortmund.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Respect to Jurgen Klopp. He's taken Liverpool to one Europa League final and two Champions League finals in five years, winning one Champions League and a Premier League. He's also won a Super Cup and World Club Cup on a limited, sell-to-buy, budget. Best manager in the world. Respect to Jurgen Klopp. He's taken Liverpool to one Europa League final and two Champions League finals in five years, winning one Champions League and a Premier League. He's also won a Super Cup and World Club Cup on a limited, sell-to-buy, budget. Best manager in the world. https://t.co/bqk0SLrXew

Unlike his rival Guardiola, Klopp hasn’t always had the most generous of budgets to work with. Moreover, the Liverpool boss finally ended the Reds' long wait for a Premier League trophy. He also guided the Merseyside club to their sixth Champions League crown.

