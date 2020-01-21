6 players who need a move in the January transfer window

We're midway through the January transfer window and time is running out for clubs to get their business done. While January isn’t an ideal time for player trading, clubs do scramble during the mid-season to bolster their squads ahead of the remainder of the season.

It also presents a perfect opportunity for players who aren’t playing regularly or need a move to rejuvenate their careers. Here, we will take a look at six players who need a January move to revitalize their careers.

#6 Pedro

Pedro is being targeted by David Beckham's Inter Miami and New York City FC.

The 32-year-old has started just seven matches in all competitions for Chelsea, playing only 312 minutes of Premier League football this term. So, it is quite clear that Pedro does not fit into Frank Lampard’s plans. With Chelsea planning to add another winger, it makes it even more difficult for Pedro to force his way into the starting eleven.

The Spaniard is now in the final months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and his time at Chelsea is certainly drawing to a close. Clubs in America are reportedly queuing up to sign the former Barcelona ace.

#5 Victor Wanyama

Wanyama will no doubt want to secure regular football after a frustrating time of late.

The Kenyan international, who came close to sealing a move to Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer, before the deal broke down, has started only one game in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, featuring for just 23 minutes during two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Wanyama joined Southampton from Celtic in 2013, and he starred for them over three years, before his £11m move to Spurs. The Kenyan was an important figure in the Spurs midfield in the 2016/17 season but has struggled with injuries of late.

With the 28-year-old struggling to even get on the Spurs bench, he has been linked with a move back to his former club Celtic. However, the growing injury list at Spurs might hinder his chances of a move.

