UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 7 players who will play against their former clubs in the Round of 16

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    19 Dec 2018, 11:35 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

The UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Round-of-16 draws are finally out, and the fans have been promised several lip-smacking encounters that will eventually leave eight winners to take each other on in the remaining stages.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take on German club Schalke, while Manchester United faces French giants PSG. Real Madrid will have to overcome the advances of "Golden Boy" Matthijs de Ligt and co. from Ajax Amsterdam, while Barcelona takes on against Olympique Lyon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus will face off against Atletico Madrid, while Bayern and Liverpool will go against each other in what could be the fiercest contest of the round-of-16. Tottenham will be challenged by German league leaders Borussia Dortmund, while AS Roma will take on FC Porto.

The draws are, in fact, highly interesting, and here is something that makes it all the more so. Seven players will be featuring against their former clubs in the last-16, and this slideshow aims to cover them.

#1. Mario Mandzukic (Atletico Madrid - Juventus)

Mandzukic at Athletico Madrid
Mandzukic at Athletico Madrid

The Croatian forward who was a part of his country's splendid run at the 2018 World Cup, plies his trade at the club level with Italian giants Juventus. He has won three Serie A titles with the club and was the lone-scorer for them in the losing cause against Real Madrid in the 2016-2017 UCL finals.

Mandzukic has played for a host of football clubs and has been decorated with laurels wherever he played.

In 2014, Mandzukic moved to Atletico Madrid, where he announced his arrival by scoring the winner against local rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Supercopa. Overall, he scored 20 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions for Atletico, before leaving for his current club Juventus in the very next season.

Mandzukic will be coming up against his former colleagues from Atletico in the upcoming UCL round-of-16 ties, some of them like Jan Oblak, Diego Godin, Koke, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann still featuring for the red-and-whites.

Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
