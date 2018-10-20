6 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Let's discuss six similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. They are legends in the world of football today. Messi and Ronaldo are magicians and wizards of the game & always look to defeat the opposition using their tactics and goal-scoring ability.

Messi is one of the greatest dribblers while Ronaldo relies on his speed and skills. They have a wide number of differences in their traits, but there are a few similarities as well.

#6. Master goal scorers

They have been the goal machines for their respective sides ever since their debut. Messi has scored 563 goals at club level and 65 goals for Argentina. Similarly, Ronaldo has scored 577 goals at club level and 85 goals for Portugal.

Messi and Ronaldo have six hat-tricks each. Messi scored the most goals ever for his team, Barcelona. Ronaldo did the same when he played at Real Madrid. Nobody comes near them in scoring goals from inside the box. They can score from the tightest spaces and sharpest angles.

#5. Greats of the game

They are considered the greatest football players of all time. They have played at the highest level, delivering excellent performances over the last 15 years. They have won Ballon d'Or a record ten times between them. Along with Pele and Maradona, both of them belong to the list of top four football players of all time.

"I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentine football and his name is Messi. Messi is a genius." - Diego Maradona

“He is the best. The best in the world, yes. Probably the best ever. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pele. But Cristiano is amazing. This man is the best... Cristiano is a goals machine. He is an incredible player. He is like Zidane, there will never be another Ronaldo.” - Jose Mourinho

