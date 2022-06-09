7 best defenders in Europe this season (2021-22)

In football, defenders are usually spared the spotlight. They have to do the less glamorous parts of the game like tackling and getting into physical battles to earn possession for their team. But the term 'defenders' also includes full-backs who are a lot more involved in attack as well.

The full-backs are tasked with shuttling up and down the flanks and have to dispense offensive and defensive duties.

It's quite difficult to judge defenders as a whole though. Defenders who play for strong teams do not need to produce as many defensive actions as those who play for inferior sides. Also, a strong side replete with quality players might help protect a player's vulnerabilities.

The responsibilities of defenders can also vary depending on the system they play in. Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven best defenders in Europe this season (2021-22).

#7 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Jules Kounde has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past few seasons. Sevilla had the best defensive record in La Liga this past season, shipping in just 30 goals in 38 matches and Kounde played a huge role in that.

The French centre-back can do it all. He is a calm and composed presence at the back. He is also quite strong and has the ability to bully attackers off the ball. The 23-year-old is also pretty tidy in possession and registered a pass completion rate of 88.9% in La Liga this term.

He is excellent at playing forward passes and is a proper modern centre-back who is yet to hit his prime years.

#6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

It is not very common for a full-back to be the main creative force in his team. But Trent Alexander-Arnold is exactly that at Liverpool. The Englishman is one of the finest passers in the game right now and his playmaking skills are quite extraordinary.

The 23-year-old created more chances (90) than any other Premier League player in the 2021-22 season. The Liverpool right-back scored two goals and provided a whopping 19 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Juren Klopp's side this term.

He is one of Liverpool's most prized assets and is already world-class at the age of 23. Alexander-Arnold's contributions have been key to the Merseysiders enjoying a great season. They won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Liverpool finished the Premier League season just one point behind Manchester City.

They also made it to the Champions League final where they unfortunately fell to a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid.

#5 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson is one of the most well-rounded full-backs in the world. Equally effective on either side of the pitch, the Scotland international stands out for his doggedness and sheer technical ability. He loves bombing forwards and whipping in delightful crosses for his teammates to attack.

The 28-year-old scored three goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders this term. Robertson's consistency is what sets him apart as he rarely ever has a dull day. He is a hard worker and always puts in a shift for his side.

He never shies away from helping out at the back and his tenacity goes a long way towards making Liverpool as sturdy as they are in defence.

#4 Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past couple of seasons. Looking back, it's quite incredible that he had become a peripheral figure at Chelsea halfway through the 2020-21 season.

He has since managed to resurrect his career under Thomas Tuchel and was a standout performer for Chelsea in the past one-and-a-half seasons. The Germany international joined Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and Chelsea will miss him dearly.

Rudiger can be lightning quick when it comes to making recovery runs. He is quite aggressive and loves a tackle but also knows how to keep his head when the odds are stacked against him. The 29-year-old is also a neat passer of the ball and is quite an aerial threat.

This makes him an asset during set-pieces. Rudiger scored five goals and provided four assists for Chelsea in 54 appearances across all competitions for them in the 2021-22 season.

#3 David Alaba (Real Madrid)

David Alaba has had a wonderful debut season at Real Madrid. He joined them on a free transfer last summer and has proved to be an inspired signing. Alaba's arrival has helped Real Madrid transition into the post-Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane era rather seamlessly.

The Austria international played a starring role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs in the 2021-22 season. In addition to his obvious technical abilities and defensive acumen, it is his versatility that makes Alaba truly world-class.

He can play as a centre-back, left-back, left-winger or even as a central midfielder as he often does for his national team.

#2 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo was extensively played out of position at left-back in the 2021-22 season. But thanks to his technical proficiency and tactical intelligence, the Portugal international has played that role to near perfection.

Cancelo is one of the most creative full-backs in the world. He is also very disciplined in a defensive sense as well. The 28-year-old is constantly seen making inroads into the final third before either going hell for leather or attempting to pick out a teammate in space.

He possesses incredible vision and is also a very neat passer of the ball. Combine that with his dribbling and movement and you have arguably the finest full-back in the game right now.

In 52 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season, Cancelo scored three goals and provided 10 assists.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk has cemented his status as one of the best centre-backs of the modern era over the past several seasons. The Dutchman is a colossus at the back and did a phenomenal job for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2021-22 season.

The Merseysiders struggled in the 2020-21 season as Van Dijk was ruled out for more than half the season with an ACL injury. He returned this past term and immediately restored a great sense of stability at the back for Liverpool.

He is dominant when it comes to aerial duels and this makes him a major threat from set-pieces. The 30-year-old scored three goals and provided five assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season.

In 34 Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season, Van Dijk helped the Reds keep a whopping 21 clean sheets. Liverpool shared the best defensive record in the Premier League with Manchester City, shipping in just 26 goals in 38 matches. It wouldn't have been possible without the Dutch defender.

