Seven footballers you should be following on Snapchat

Seven footballers that entertain just as well off the pitch, as they do on it.

Franck Ribery often features on David Alaba’s Snapchat feed

With the money and fame associated with football increasing exponentially over the recent years, players have become more than just well, players. They are now icons for millions of fans who expect to be entertained on and off the pitch – failure to do so can have a massive impact on the player’s relationship with the fans, as well as their performance and future at the club.

With such high stakes, some have taken like fish to water to the social media game and here we list seven of the most entertaining footballers you need to have on your Snapchat feed.

#7 Giovani Dos Santos – Username: oficialgio

Not quite as child-friendly a feed as this picture might suggest

Having played for Barcelona as a teenager and been named among the “Top 50 most exciting teen footballers” by World Soccer Magazine, Dos Santos’ career hasn’t quite taken shape the way many would have predicted.

Having failed to cement a spot at Tottenham in spite of being sent out on loan spells to prove himself, Dos Santos seems to be finally feeling at home with LA Galaxy. Being a regular fixture in the Mexican national team as well, his profile features star footballers and a behind-the-scenes look at the world of football. Definitely, an exciting player to follow.