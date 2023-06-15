7 options for Jose Mourinho's next managerial appointment if he leaves Roma

Jose Mourinho looks set to enter his third year at Serie A side Roma in the coming season, and it is only fair to speculate if this will be his final season in charge. The Portuguese tactician is one of the most decorated managers of all time, having won two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, a UEFA Europa Conference League title. On the domestic front, he has picked up every cup and top-tier league trophy in Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain.

However, despite all his success, Jose Mourinho has never seen out a third season at a club in his long and illustrious career. In light of this, it is only fair to start speculating on what the future holds for the man who was fondly hailed as the "Special One" years ago.

While the 60-year-old's reputation has waned in recent years due to his disappointing stints in the Premier League, he has shown his quality in the Italian capital with Roma. It is worth noting that his failure to win a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur shouldn't be held against him, as winning trophies with Spurs hasn't seemed possible since 2008.

The Roma boss's potential availability will certainly be on the minds of ambitious club directors across the globe, and here are a few potential destinations open to him.

#7 Jose Mourinho's Premier League Homecoming

Premier League winner with Chelsea, is a return to English Football on the cards?

Jose Mourinho has a rich history in the Premier League, as he pointed out in an infamous rant during his stewardship at Manchester United. He has three Premier League winners' medals, more than any other active manager in the league at the moment, except his great rival Pep Guardiola. A potential return to the best and most popular league in the world, where his legend looms particularly large, will always be on the cards for the manager.

Several top-flight clubs would jump at the opportunity to bring in a manager with the Roma boss's expertise and winning mentality. Clubs such as Everton, Newcastle United, or even an ambitious West Ham United could look to the Portuguese maestro for a change in leadership. His Premier League experience and track record of delivering trophies would be big positives for any Premier League club to consider.

#6 Could Jose Mourinho rekindle the flame in Spain

Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - Liga BBVA

Spain also holds fond memories of Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese manager won every domestic accolade there with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. Reports also suggest that the 60-year-old tactician still enjoys a close relationship with Real Madrid's President Florentino Pérez, and a return to the Bernabeu has never been fully ruled out.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti delivering Champions League and domestic success to the Spanish capital, he could be shown the door after Real Madrid's unspectacular 2022-23 campaign. Apart from a potential reunion with Real Madrid, the Europa League finalist will surely be on the radar of other La Liga sides looking to secure silverware soon, given his track record.

#5 Another shot at an Italian renaissance for Jose Mourinho

AC Siena v FC Internazionale Milano - Serie A

Jose Mourinho's tenure at Roma has shown that he still has what it takes to succeed in Italian football. The highly decorated manager has brought the floundering Giallorossi into regular competition with the best in the division and ended their long wait for silverware when he captured the UEFA Conference League crown in 2022.

While he could opt to remain with Roma, reigning champions Napoli look set to part ways with Luciano Spalletti, and traditional powerhouses Juventus are embroiled in crisis. This offers the 60-year-old manager a chance to move to another club in Serie A and make a serious bid to win the league title for the first time in nine years.

#4 A chance for Jose Mourinho to revolutionize French Football

Sevilla FC v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Final 2022/23

Another intriguing possibility for The Special One is a potential stint in France, one of the two major European leagues he has not managed. The only team likely to meet his wage and transfer demands in Ligue 1 is the reigning champions PSG, and the 60-year-old has even been linked with a potential move.

The Parisian side have their eyes set on the Champions League and the Portuguese tactician has the required pedigree to fill the managerial position at the Parc des Princes. With PSG seemingly changing management every season and currently without a manager at the time of writing, a potential move to Paris could materialize for Jose Mourinho soon.

#3 A German reformation for Jose Mourinho

Could The Special One head to a German club next?

A move to Germany could also be on the cards for the former Chelsea boss moving forward. The Portuguese tactician has not worked in Germany throughout his long career and could bring his tactics and winning mentality to the Bundesliga if the opportunity arises.

Although he has not been linked with a move to Germany, Jose Mourinho would not look out of place in the Bayern Munich dugout. He could be the missing ingredient that Borussia Dortmund needs to potentially end their 11-year wait for league success.

#2 A chance for Jose Mourinho to explore new territories

Having completed all there is to win in Europe, could the Roma boss try his hand at management on other continents

The two-time champions league winner's managerial prowess and global appeal could lead him to leave the European continent and take up a new challenge elsewhere in the world.

Although he hasn't been linked with a move to the MLS, a Saudi Pro League move has been rumoured. A move to any of these new and unconquered shores could potentially prove enticing for a manager who has won everything there is to win on the European continent.

#1 Jose Mourinho on the national stage

Success with a national team could see the Portuguese tactician complete football and hold every available trophy up for grabs

The most unlikely proposition for the Roma boss at the moment, especially because he turned down a chance to manage his homeland after the Winter World Cup. Nevertheless, no one knows what the future holds.

Jose Mourinho could decide the time is right to end his time in club management and look toward the accolades he can win in international football when he calls his time at Roma.

