7 players with the most goal contributions in Europe so far this season (February 2023)

Goal-scorers and chance creators are some of the most key players on any side, purely because they can make or change a game. Alll they require is a split second to turn the game on its head by either finding the back of the net or helping their teammates do the same. Hence, goals decide games and these players ensure to score them consistently week-after-week.

The 2022-23 campaign has seen some of the best goal-scorers in recent years perform to their potential so far, showing very little sign of slowing down. However, some have performed better than others, especially when you consider not only their goals but also their assists.

On that note, let's take a look at the seven players with the most goal contributions across all competitions in Europe this season. ( as of February 2023)

#7 Randal Kolo Muani (29)

Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Darmstadt 98 - DFB Cup: Round of 16

Randal Kolo Muani has been a brute force of nature in the Bundesliga this season, with the striker coming into his own and playing to his potential.

While the France international made headlines at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by missing a gilt-edged chance in the final, Muani has not let it deter his domestic performances this season. The centre-forward's ability to hold-up the ball and bring others into the game has been impeccable. Moreover, he can also turn and run at defenders, as his quick movement with and without the ball is difficult for opponents to handle.

But while goal-scoring has been his primary responsibility, Muani has also been an expert creator by often finding the right pass in the final third. His decision-making ability has improved quite a bit since last season. Hence, it is no surprise that he has had more assists (12) than goals (10) in 20 Bundesliga appearances this season.

He has also managed two strikes in six UEFA Champions League appearances. Frankfurt are also currently in the last eight of the DFP Pokal, thanks to Muani's three goals and two assists in three games.

With 15 goals and 14 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, the striker has proved to be the complete package this season.

#6 Lionel Messi (30)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi finally won the all-important FIFA World Cup last year and "completed football".

Thus, while his thirst for international success might be somewhat satisfied, his hunger for domestic glory is still intact. The Argentinian, after a disappointing 2021-22 season by his standards, is back to his best this term. The playmaker, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr., has spearheaded Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the Ligue 1 table again this season.

Messi has racked up 11 goals and 10 assists in 19 league appearances so far, proving that his ability to create chances is just as good as his goal-scoring antics.

His performances in the Champions League have also been excellent, with the winger racking up four goals and four assists in six games. With PSG trailing in the Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich, Messi will have to produce a clutch performance in the second leg to increase his tally in the competition.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Messi has not lost his midas touch in creating chances and scoring goals out of nothing.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (30)

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich to join Barcelona last summer and there were doubts whether the Polish international could settle in quickly at the club.

But the centre-forward certainly lived up to all expectations and he spared no time to find the back of the net for Barcelona. He is a vital reason behind the Catalan club leading the La Liga table at the moment, with Lewandowski currently the top scorer (15 goals) in the competition. His ability to find shooting spaces inside the penalty box and score consistently has been second to none this season.

Lewandowski also scored five goals in five Champions League games despite Barcelona failing to get out of the group. The attacker has also recorded six assists across all competitions, thereby garnering 30 goal contributions so far this season. With the Blaugrana side aiming to win the La Liga title and the Europa League, the Polish star will be key in achieving the same.

#4 Marcus Rashford (32)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is the most in-form attacker in European football and his recent strike against Barcelona in the Europa League was evident of the same.

The versatile star has played in multiple positions across the attack this season, with Erik ten Hag putting the attacker's potential to good use. After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, there were doubts whether the Dutch manager would use Rashford selectively. However, the Englishman has been at the epicenter of everything good for Manchester United this season.

In fact, since the resumption of football post the FIFA World Cup, Rashford has come into his own.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“We can’t lose him, of course — we’re working to extend his contract”, Ten Hag said today. 24 goals and 8 assists this season for Marcus Rashford, unbelievable form — also a goal in 7 consecutive games @ Old Trafford🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC “We can’t lose him, of course — we’re working to extend his contract”, Ten Hag said today. 24 goals and 8 assists this season for Marcus Rashford, unbelievable form — also a goal in 7 consecutive games @ Old Trafford 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC“We can’t lose him, of course — we’re working to extend his contract”, Ten Hag said today. https://t.co/aLa2EtxspK

He has taken on the mantle of scoring all by himself while also creating chances for his teammates. He has also created some of his own goals as well, through his incredible dribbling skills and slick movement on and off the ball. In doing so, he has bagged 14 goals and three assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

The attacker has also registered four strikes and one assist in the Europa League, keeping his club very much in the running to win the trophy this year.

He has also managed five goals and two assists in five EFL Cup appearances, with the club only a final away from winning the competition. The England international is at the peak of his powers right now and is only likely to get better in the coming years under Ten Hag. Hence, it might be time for the Red Devils to renew Rashford's contract, with his current deal set to expire in 18 months.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (33)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has arguably been the most effective goal-scorer in the world over the last couple of years.

The French forward has played as an out-and-out centre-forward in recent times, including his marvelous performances for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But his displays for Paris Saint-Germain this season have been just as integral, with the striker finding the back of the net game-after-game.

His passing range and chance-creation numbers have taken a slight hit this season as he has only bagged six assists across all competitions so far. But with Neymar and Messi playing behind him, Mbappe has scored 27 goals in all competitions, including 15 strikes in Ligue 1. But PSG now need him firing on all cylinders in the Champions League, a competition where he has recorded seven goals and three assists so far this season.

With the Parisians still aiming to win multiple titles this season, Mbappe will need to be at his best to increase his goal tally in the coming months.

#2 Neymar Jr. (35)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. has had one of his best seasons in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt this term as the Brazilian has performed to the best of his abilities in clutch games.

The winger, who has put his flashy skills and abundance of creativity to good use this season, has managed 18 goals and 17 assists across all competitions so far. However, nothing less was expected of him, given that he has Messi and Mbappe alongside him, but few expected him to have more goal contributions than both of them.

With tons of creative influx and an eye for goal, Neymar has left defenders in his wake this season with an added pace to that skillset. Hence, it is surprising that despite the current campaign being one of his best ones, PSG are reportedly discussing a move that could see Neymar leave in the coming summer.

Regardless, Neymar could help the reigning Ligue 1 champions also claim the all-elusive European title this season and prove his importance to the club.

#1 Erling Haaland (36)

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Erling Haaland has been nothing short of brilliant for Manchester City this season, with the Norwegian breaking all kinds of records in his debut season in England.

He is currently leading the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 26 strikes for Manchester City and could break the record for most goals (32) in a Premier League season. His brute force, ridiculous pace and sensational movement have been impossible for defenders to deal with, thereby leading to Haaland scoring against nearly every single team this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



It’s also 26 goals in 22 Premier League games on his first season in England. Erling Haaland has scored 32 goals in 30 games as Manchester City player this season. 🤖It’s also 26 goals in 22 Premier League games on his first season in England. Erling Haaland has scored 32 goals in 30 games as Manchester City player this season. 🤖🇳🇴 #MCFCIt’s also 26 goals in 22 Premier League games on his first season in England. https://t.co/FDLp0V7jqi

He has also bagged five goals in six Champions League games and could become a focal part of them going deep into the competition this season and perhaps winning it as well.

Haaland's performance in City's recent 3-1 victory against title rivals Arsenal was also commendable, with the striker terrorizing the opposition defenders all night.

A man on a mission, Haaland has 36 goal contributions to his name so far this season and could easily take his tally to 50 if he continues his current form.

Poll : 0 votes