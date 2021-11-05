7 players with the most trophies in PSG history

In light of their big-money takeover by the state-run shareholding organization Qatar Sports Investments, PSG have been transformed from a middling club to the single dominant force in France. They have practically bought their way to success under the watchful eyes of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The business tycoon has aided the club in assembling one of the most glittering star-studded lineups of all time.

PSG have had many decorated players in their ranks

With the recent acquisition of Lionel Messi, Les Parisiens have added yet another superstar to their books with a knack for winning titles. Standing tall with a mind-boggling collection of 37 trophies, the Argentine is the second most decorated player of all time. However, Dani Alves comprehensively takes the cake with a tally of 43 career titles, making him the footballer with the best trophy record in football and PSG history.

SPORTbible @sportbible Angel Di Maria on PSG and the Champions League 🗣:



"I would swap my 17 trophies with the club for a Champions League." Angel Di Maria on PSG and the Champions League 🗣:"I would swap my 17 trophies with the club for a Champions League." https://t.co/st1bnbP8Uv

Enigmatic full-back Maxwell is another name associated with the French giants to have won a bucket-load of titles, 37 to be precise. His favorite teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and Angel Di Maria are some other notable names with a sizeable trophy cabinet and PSG on their resume.

While most of the aforementioned players have had successful stints with a variety of clubs, several players have enjoyed plenty of success, exclusively in the French capital. Their recent upturn in fortunes has brought in a flurry of domestic trophies, refining the careers of multiple stars. On that note, let's take a look at the 7 players who have won the most trophies with PSG:

#5 Presnel Kimpembe and Javier Pastore - 19 titles

Kimpembe (left) and Pastore (right) in action for PSG

Sharing the fifth spot with 19 PSG titles apiece to their names, Presnel Kimpembe and Javier Pastore have had contrasting spells with the Parisians. Kimpembe has successfully cemented his place in the senior squad after impressing in their youth setup, making 196 appearances for his boyhood club.

With five Ligue 1 titles, five French Cups, four French League Cups and five French Super Cups to his name, Kimpembe is one of the most decorated defenders of all-time. Pastore has a similar trophy record, with one more French League Cup and one fewer French Cup wins to his name.

Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl Presnel Kimpembe at 23 years-old:



• 3 x Ligue 1

• 3 x Coupe de France

• 3 x Coupe de la Ligue

• 3 x Trophée des Champions

• 1 x FIFA World Cup



13 titles and counting. Presnel Kimpembe at 23 years-old:• 3 x Ligue 1• 3 x Coupe de France• 3 x Coupe de la Ligue• 3 x Trophée des Champions• 1 x FIFA World Cup13 titles and counting. https://t.co/mePXHDAwOY

Despite his identical title haul, the Argentine faced a much more tumultuous time at the Parc des Princes. The first big signing of the Qatari era, Pastore's transfer was supposed to kickstart a new period of limitless success at PSG. However, the attacking midfielder could never set the stage on fire in the French capital, leaving the club in 2018, after seven years and 269 appearances.

#4 Adrien Rabiot - 20 titles

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

One of the brightest stars ever to have come up through the ranks of PSG's youth setup, Adrien Rabiot was once viewed as the future of the club's midfield. Tall, strong and a promising talent with good technique and impressive physical qualities, Rabiot was an absolute gem.

During his seven-year stint with the senior squad, the French midfielder managed to rack up 227 appearances for Les Parisiens, winning 20 trophies along the way. His PSG resume includes six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, five French League Cups and five French Super Cups.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom



“Rabiot? I’ll see him today, he has recovered from COVID but I have to see how he is. Arthur raises the quality of the team, he is very useful. He has to get back in condition, he will slowly increase his playing time and then become a starter.”



#InterJuve 🗣 Allegri:“Rabiot? I’ll see him today, he has recovered from COVID but I have to see how he is. Arthur raises the quality of the team, he is very useful. He has to get back in condition, he will slowly increase his playing time and then become a starter.” 🗣 Allegri: “Rabiot? I’ll see him today, he has recovered from COVID but I have to see how he is. Arthur raises the quality of the team, he is very useful. He has to get back in condition, he will slowly increase his playing time and then become a starter.” #InterJuve https://t.co/LVE8SLZPR6

Following multiple disciplinary issues and a dispute regarding his contract, Rabiot was unceremoniously ousted from the club in 2019. He then chose to join Juventus after running down his contract. While the 26-year-old talented midfielder has continued to win silverware in Turin, he has failed to channel his true potential with the Bianconeri in the past two years.

