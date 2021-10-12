5 players PSG should have never sold

In the past decade, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have thoroughly cemented their place among the other heavyweights of Europe. The sumptuous cash inflow, following their takeover in 2011 by the state-run shareholding organization Qatar Sports Investments, has transformed the Parisians into proper footballing giants.

As a result, PSG have gained the might to attract some of the biggest names in the game, a liberty that seemed far-fetched in the 2000s.

PSG have a history of selling established superstars

With the ousting of budding youngsters like Mitchel Bakker and Alphonse Areola in recent years, PSG have shown that they can sell players on their whim. While this phenomenon conforms to their big-gun status of late, it wasn't the usual case some years ago. Prior to the interest from Qatar's Emir, PSG were a club of modest background with equally humble ambitions.

Footy365 @Footyy365 Mikel Arteta and Ronaldinho from their PSG days...I had no idea they played together!😳 Mikel Arteta and Ronaldinho from their PSG days...I had no idea they played together!😳 https://t.co/84eYdAg8i8

As a result, they had to be content being a feeder club for bigger sharks in the sea. The Parisians would regularly sell talents like Gabriel Heinze to make ends meet. They notably agreed to the transfers of legendary players like George Weah and Ronaldinho to collect the necessary funds for the club's betterment.

However, with the element of choice being added to their decision-making process following the big-money takeover, PSG no longer adhere to the askings of other clubs. Despite having the ability to hold onto their players now, the nine-time Ligue 1 champions have let several future stars slip through their ranks. On that note, let's take a look at five players that PSG should have never sold:

#5 Odsonne Edouard to Celtic

Edouard earned widespread acclaim at Celtic

Odsonne Edouard has already scored two goals in his first 188 Premier League minutes. His fiery start to life in England has alerted all interested parties, with potential suitors already preparing to snatch him away from Crystal Palace. It is a lesser-known fact that the young Frenchman graduated from the PSG academy, only for the club to cash in on him.

Edouard could only muster 10 appearances for PSG's U19 side before being spat out on two successive loan spells. While his time at Toulouse could only produce a single goal, Edouard exploded into life with Celtic. Galvanized by his electric performances, the Hoops broke their transfer record to sign the promising youngster for €10.3 million in 2018.

ΛROUND THE GROUNDS @ArndTheGrnds 📊 | Odsonne Edouard is the first player in a decade to score more than once on their Premier League debut #LIVCRY Soaring. 📊 | Odsonne Edouard is the first player in a decade to score more than once on their Premier League debut #LIVCRY Soaring. https://t.co/wWVobhyunh

He followed that up with 86 goals in four seasons with Celtic, earning a €16.3 million move to Crystal Palace this summer. Despite earning the nickname "Magic Odsonne" due to his heroics in their youth setup, PSG chose against giving him a shot in the senior squad. They have since gone on to employ Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Moise Kean at the No.9 position to disappointing results.

While PSG struggle with an erratic Mauro Icardi up front, Edouard is gearing up for a promising spell in the Premier League.

#4 Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis

Lo Celso is indispensable at Tottenham

PSG seemed to have locked a certified future superstar when they paid €10 million for a 20-year-old Giovani Lo Celso in 2016. Brimming with potential, Lo Celso was expected to seal a spot in PSG's midfield down the lane.

However, the Argentine playmaker was only given a handful of opportunities, making 54 inconsistent appearances for the club. In a short-sighted business move, PSG agreed to include an option to buy while exiling Lo Celso to Real Betis. As expected, Los Verdiblancos exercised their right to buy a €40 million-rated star for just €22 million.

Toto @tototweeted 📊 Gio Lo Celso created 8 chances (the most) and provided two assists against Uruguay. A match to remember for ages. 📊 Gio Lo Celso created 8 chances (the most) and provided two assists against Uruguay. A match to remember for ages. https://t.co/3DrOaQilr1

With his exceptional versatility and ability to influence the build-up play, PSG could've made great use of Lo Celso in their Marco Verratti-dominated midfield. The 25-year-old now brings the engine to Tottenham's midfield while PSG continue to rely on older stars like Georginio Wijnaldum and Ander Herrera.

Also read: 5 players Real Madrid should have never sold

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith