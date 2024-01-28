7 Premier League Greats Who Never Lifted the FA Cup Trophy

The FA Cup, also known as the Football Association Challenge Cup, is one of the oldest and most prestigious football competitions in the world, providing unforgettable moments and iconic victories throughout its rich history. However, for some legendary Premier League players, winning this coveted trophy proved to be an elusive feat.

In this article, we'll delve into the careers of seven Premier League greats who, despite their immense contributions to the sport, never had the opportunity to lift the coveted FA Cup trophy.

Alan Shearer never won the FA Cup

Alan Shearer, the Premier League's all-time leading goal scorer, experienced FA Cup final heartbreak not once but twice. In 1998, Shearer's Newcastle United faced Arsenal in a thrilling encounter that ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The following year, his hopes were dashed again as Newcastle lost 2-0 to Manchester United. Despite his prolific goal-scoring exploits, Shearer's trophy cabinet lacks the Football Association Challenge Cup winner's medal, leaving a bittersweet taste in the legendary striker's illustrious career.

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand, a defensive stalwart for Manchester United, faced a unique twist of fate in the 2003–2004 FA Cup campaign. Although the Red Devils emerged victorious in the tournament, Ferdinand's suspension due to missing a drug test meant he missed out on the celebrations.

The eight-month ban, spanning from January to September 2004, saw him absent for half of the Premier League season, including the FA Cup triumph. Ferdinand's absence left a void in his trophy collection, with the Football Association Challenge Cup winner's medal slipping through his grasp.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane, the talismanic striker who now plies his trade at Bayern Munich, has been a constant presence in the upper echelons of English football. Despite his prolific goal-scoring prowess, Kane's journey to England's oldest football club competition glory was thwarted at the semi-final stage.

In the 2016–2017 season, Tottenham Hotspur, led by Kane, fell short against Chelsea in a match that ended 4–2. The following season, Manchester United denied Kane's dreams of FA Cup success. For the star striker, the Football Association Challenge Cup remains an unconquered territory in his illustrious career.

Nemanja Vidic

Nemanja Vidic, the rock-solid Serbian defender, played a pivotal role in Manchester United's dominance during the mid-2000s. However, the Football Association Challenge Cup proved to be an elusive prize for Vidic.

In the 2006–2007 campaign, Manchester United reached the final, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Chelsea. Despite Vidic's defensive prowess, his efforts were not enough to secure FA Cup glory, leaving an indelible mark on his otherwise glittering career.

Diego Costa

Diego Costa, known for his physicality and goal-scoring ability, experienced the highs and lows of English football during his time at Chelsea. In the 2016–2017 season, Chelsea reached the FA Cup final, only to be defeated by Arsenal in a thrilling encounter that ended 2-1.

While Chelsea managed to clinch the trophy the following season, Costa departed the club, missing out on the Football Association Challenge Cup winner's medal. The Spanish striker's tenure at Chelsea remains incomplete without this iconic piece of silverware.

Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar, the legendary Dutch goalkeeper, enjoyed a successful career at top clubs, including Manchester United. However, his ambitions were shattered in the 2006–2007 season when Chelsea emerged victorious in the final.

Van der Sar's heroic goalkeeping efforts were not enough to prevent a 1-0 defeat, leaving him without an FA Cup winner's medal. Despite his numerous other accomplishments, the absence of England's oldest football club competition trophy cast a shadow on his illustrious career.

Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe, a prolific striker known for his goal-scoring exploits, has graced the Premier League with his talent for several years. However, the FA Cup trophy has proven to be just out of reach for Defoe. Despite his consistent performances for various clubs, Defoe has never had the opportunity to lift the coveted trophy, marking a notable absence in an otherwise impressive career.

The Football Association Challenge Cup has been a source of joy and heartbreak for countless footballers throughout its storied history. For these seven Premier League greats—Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Harry Kane, Nemanja Vidic, Diego Costa, Edwin van der Sar, and Jermain Defoe—the absence of this prestigious trophy in their trophy cabinet casts a shadow on their illustrious careers.

Despite their immense contributions to the sport and numerous other accolades, the Football Association Challenge Cup winner's medal remains a symbol of unfulfilled dreams and the fine margins that define a footballer's legacy.