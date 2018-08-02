8 Midfielders to watch out for in the 2017-18 FPL season

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.09K // 02 Aug 2018, 00:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Premier League is back and with that comes a set of new problems. While everyone wants to get Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and other big names in their team, resources are limited. Trying to find the best possible team for the season or for that matter, the week can be very challenging.

With so many big names to choose from, I decided to focus more on the smaller names or the unknown players who can end up making the difference in your team. These players are not too costly and may be good investments for the season.

A high majority of FPL players will own players such as Kante or Matic as they are cheap. While these are certainly safe buys but I believe buying players who have attacking flair and have a better chance of scoring goals or assisting is the way to go forward.

Players such as Wilfried Zaha and Riyad Mahrez are players that were unknown and ended up being perfect for fantasy premier league. This season many new players have entered the Premier League and so the hope is to find the next Riyad Mahrez that will help you go the distance in winning your league in fantasy premier league.

With that in mind, let us look at 8 mid-fielders, who I believe will be excellent additions to your fantasy premier league team.

#1 Jorginho (£5.0M)

Jorginho

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli and already has some experience of playing under Sarri. He is expected to be in the starting line up along with Ngolo Kante and is going to be the link between the front three and the midfield.

While Jorgino is going to play the deepest role, he has the passing range similar to that of a young Cesc Fabregas. He is always looking to make passes to break the lines and create chances. He may also end up freeing Ngolo Kante on many of such breaks.

While Ross Barkley and Cesc Fabregas are better options moving forward, it is yet to be seen if they are going to start every game. Jorginho seems very impressive and for only £5.0m he is a definitely a player to look out for.

1 / 8 NEXT