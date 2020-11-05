Abysmal Manchester United highlight lack of progress under Solskjaer after Basaksehir defeat

It was meant to be a straightforward march to the knockout round of this season’s UEFA Champions League for Manchester United. After all, the Red Devils had already done the hard work by beating PSG and RB Leipzig to get off to a flying start.

Going into match-day three, all they needed to top the group were a couple of wins against Istanbul Basaksehir, the whipping boys of Group H.

However, Manchester United put up an abysmal performance against the Turkish champions, culminating in a disappointing 2-1 loss away from home. The defeat puts more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as results continue to deteriorate at Old Trafford.

The Reds have now lost back-to-back games following last week’s 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal. There are times when a manager is afforded breathing space despite a defeat because the performance of the team deserved a better result.

In Solskjaer’s case, though, both the results and performances are simply not good enough at the moment. The Norwegian's calm demeanor can seem almost impregnable but the questions surrounding his tactical nous are more than justified.

Manchester United were disastrous against Basaksehir, with the team’s defensive shape being suspect throughout the game. The home team's opening goal came after some comical defending from the English side.

After losing the ball in the attacking third, all of Manchester United’s defenders were out of position and watched on as an unmarked Demba Ba ran through on goal to score.

The defence was exposed once again when Edin Visca was left unmarked at the back post to tap home from a Deniz Turuc cross. At this point, the Reds' defensive fralities were well and truly obvious.

The goals against us....please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable.

The shape of the team when we lose the ball for the 1st goal 🤬😱🤯#mufc pic.twitter.com/V7aq0rvBYL — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Even though Antony Martial reduced the deficit before the interval, the second half saw another lifeless performance from Ole’s side.

"That's completely down to organisation," Paul Scholes slammed United’s defending on BT Sport as quoted by Goal.

"At a corner you surely always have someone back on the halfway line. It's like under-10s football. You can understand it if it's the last minute and you're going for a goal."

United’s latest loss points to the lack of progress under Solskjaer and piles mo pressure on the Norwegian, who finds himself in peril of losing his job.