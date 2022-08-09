Possibly Jude in 2023, but who now? 3 midfielders Liverpool could sign in this transfer window

Liverpool are running out of midfield options after Thiago Alcantara's injury. The midfielder is likely to be out for 6 weeks after sustaining a hamstring issue during the Reds' opening game against Fulham on Saturday, according to The Athletic. On top of the Spaniard's absence, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to play without Curtis Jones [Calf-injury] and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain [Hamstring injury] for a while, with the latter tipped to be out for months rather than weeks.

Naby Keita is expected to be back for the next game. However, the Guinean has been an unreliable option in the middle of the park after suffering numerous injuries since his arrival in 2018.

Jordan Henderson has been on a steady decline in the number 8 role. This situation leaves Klopp with 36-year-old James Milner and the youngsters Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool must act in the summer transfer market to keep them within touching distance of Manchester City. The club sees Jude Bellingham as a prime midfield target, but Borussia Dortmund won't sanction a deal this summer as they do not want to lose two key players in the same window after the departure of Erling Haaland.

The Champions League runners-up were also interested in Aurelien Tchouameni but the Frenchman opted for Real Madrid instead. We shall look at three possible reinforcements as the Reds look to bolster their squad.

#3. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig):

Konrad Laimer is available for a cut-price deal

RB Leipzig and Konrad Laimer have failed to agree on a new contract after the Austrian expressed his desire to try a new adventure elsewhere. The 25-year-old youngster, whose contract expires next summer, was wanted by Bayern Munich this summer. But the deal failed to materialize after the reigning Bundesliga champions were unwilling to match Leipzig's price tag. Bayern's €20 million bid including add-ons was turned down by Leipzig as they put a price tag of €25 million on the midfielder.

Laimer can operate in a double pivot with Fabinho or play as a box-to-box in the midfield three. He is also defensively astute and would help out Fabinho, who lacks defensive support from other midfielders at the moment. The Austrian is also a good progressor of the ball, he averages 6.36 progressive carries per game. He is capable of filling the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum.

#2. Gavi (FC Barcelona):

Liverpool are thought to be interested in Gavi

Similar to Konrad Laimer, Gavi is yet to sign a new contract. The youngster is inclined to sign a new contract with the Blaugrana, but financial issues at Barcelona could force him to change his mind. Barcelona have also asked Gavi to wait for a new contract, but it is believed that the representatives of the midfielder are not happy with the way things are panning out.

At 18, Gavi has already made 45 top-flight appearances for FC Barcelona and 10 national team caps. He is regarded as one of the best young players in the world.

Gavi has a completely different profile to Komrad Laimer, but he will be a unique addition to the ageing Liverpool midfield. The Spaniard is an excellent carrier of the ball and has fantastic attacking qualities. His defensive actions need polishing, and that will improve as he develops. An offer around £50 million could test Barcelona's waters and force the Blaugrana to sell him.

#1. Matheus ﻿Nunes (Sporting Lisbon) could be a viable option for Liverpool:

Sporting are willing to sell Matheus Nunes if a suitable offer arrives

Liverpool could raid the Portuguese league once again after securing the services of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica. This time it could be Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese International is one of the hottest prospects and is in high demand after his exemplary displays in the Liga NOS and Champions League. The 23-year-old, who already has 100 appearances for the Portuguese outfit, will be allowed to leave the club for a fee of €50 million.

Nunes is part of the attacking fulcrum for Sporting Lisbon. The midfielder is an unfinished product and has the defensive and offensive traits to take Liverpool's midfield to the next level. Signing someone like Matheus Nunes will reduce anxiety around the Anfield faithful after losing some of their key players, including Thiago, Konate, Jota, and Curtis Jones to injuries early on in the season.

