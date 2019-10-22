Ajax predicted lineup v Chelsea, injury news, suspension list and more | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Ajax will be hoping to make it three wins out of three.

Ajax will be looking for their third straight victory in the Champions League when they take on Premier League side Chelsea at the Johan Cruyff Arena tomorrow.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winners were the surprise package of last season as the young vibrant side under Erik Ten Hag dismissed pre-tournament favourites like Real Madrid and Juventus in their run to the semi-finals of the continental competition for the first time in over two decades. Much has changed since last season with two of their biggest performers from that triumphant march, Matthijs De ligt and Frenkie De Jong, moving to greener pastures. Many other names like Kasper Dolberg, Lasse Schone and Daley Sinkgraven have also left the club.

Despite the loss of these big names, Ajax have managed to continue from where they had left off last season. The Dutch giants are the only unbeaten team in the Eredivisie with 26 points from their opening 10 matches. Unlike their opponents, Ajax have managed to carry on their impressive domestic form into the Champions League with victories against Lille and Valencia in their opening two matches.

Ten Hag will be hoping to make it three wins out of three when they host the Blues tomorrow.

Team news

Hakim Ziyech is fit and available for the reigning Dutch champions.

Hakim Ziyech returned to action on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a thigh injury in September. With the 26-year-old Moroccan returning from injury, Ten Hag has a fully fit squad to call-upon.

Injury news: none

Suspension list: none

Predicted lineup

Ajax predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dest, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Ziyech, Van de Beek, Promes; Tadic

