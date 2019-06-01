Revisiting all the 7 cup finals involving Jurgen Klopp

The German will be contesting in the 8th major final of his career

Jurgen Klopp is gearing up for his third Champions League final appearance as a manager, with his Liverpool side set to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night. While Liverpool start as overwhelming favourites - due to their European pedigree and the fact that they finished 26 points ahead of Spurs this season in the EPL - they will still be haunted by their Champions League final loss from last year.

Another worrying aspect for the Reds is Klopp's record in Cup finals. During his stint at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp led his team to seven major finals and found himself on the losing end in six of them.

While that shouldn't be much of a factor against a Tottenham side who has not won a title other than the League Cup in the last 20 years and led by a manager who has not won a title at all, it is a damning statistic that Klopp would desperately want to tidy up in his resume. Not to mention, defeat against a side whose potential starting eleven cost £200 million less than Liverpool's would be nothing short of a disaster for Klopp.

This list focusses on Klopp and the 7 major cup finals he has been in as a manager. The DFB Supercups - German's equivalent of the Community Shield - haven't been considered.

#1 2012 DFB Pokal: Dortmund 5-2 Bayern

Klopp won the DFB Pokal with Dortmund before losing his next 6 cup finals

The 2011-12 season was a highly successful one for Klopp and his beloved Dortmund side. Die Schwarzgelben swept to a rare German double, finishing eight points ahead of Bayern Munich in the league and beating Die Roten in the DFB Pokal - The German Cup - as well.

The Cup final was played at Berlin's Olympiastadion and a Dortmund side comprising of Kagawa, Hummels and Lewandowski pummeled Bayern from the get-go. Kagawa scored inside the first three minutes and Dortmund rushed to a 3-1 lead by half-time, eventually running out 5-2 winners.

Lewandowski would score a hattrick against his future employers and Klopp celebrated another triumph over his Bayern counterpart Jupp Heynckes.

He had no idea of the dark days that were just around the corner.

