"All of Madrid believes more" - Carlo Ancelotti sends defiant message ahead of Real Madrid vs PSG UCL clash 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the Spanish giants are confident of staging a comeback in the second leg of their Champions League tie against PSG. The Italian manager mentioned that the key role in the clash against the French club will be played by the supporters at the Santiago Bernabeau.

The 13-time Champions League winners trail PSG 1-0 after the first leg, courtesy of a late Mbappe goal. Los Blancos host Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and will be hoping to win the game and progress in the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid registered a terrific win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, scoring four goals. Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio each scored a goal to help their team stay on top in La Liga.

Ancelotti believes a similar performance against PSG will turn the tie in their favor. He said:

"I think we played very well. The plan was this, press from above. The plan went well. We did very well. Playing like this we have a better chance of doing well on Wednesday"

The Italian manager said ''all of Madrid believe more'' about their comeback against PSG after a brilliant performance on Saturday. Highlighting the importance of fans in the stadium and their impact against opponents, Ancelotti said:

"All of Madrid believes more after this game. The idea of going out at the end of the game was born from the players, because on Wednesday the help of the fans is essential.''

Ancelotti applauded Camavinga's performance against Real Sociedad and hinted at his possible presence in the squad against PSG. Ancelotti added:

"It's an option (Camavinga). We have to see the condition of Kroos and Valverde, but the plan is not going to change anything. He is a player who has quality. I have spoken with him this week. Next to Casemiro he feels better, but he can do the two things no problem.''

Mikel Merino lauds intimidating Real Madrid supporters at their home ground

Real Sociedad player Mikel Merino shared his thoughts on the Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeau after suffering a 4-1 loss to them. Merino believes the fans are intimidating and that opponents start 'doubting themselves' when supporters roar from the stands.

In the post-match press interaction, Merino said how intimidating Real Madrid supporters can become at their home ground. He said:

"When they start roaring, it's so tough... they start believing in themselves and you start doubting yourself."

