All time top scorers of the top 5 European leagues

The five all-time leading goal scorers of the French, German, English, Spanish and Italian leagues.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 11:06 IST

Delio Onnis continues to be the greatest player to have worn the Monaco jersey (Source: ASmonaco.com)

‘I do not play football, I score goals’

Brazil’s 3rd highest goal scorer of all time, Dadá Maravilha immortalised the importance of goals with this statement. Goals in football are unquestionably the most exhilarating affair about the game for a spectator. As viewers and supporters, a lot of our time has been spent on worshipping players who have led teams to glory by scoring consistently and giving the team an advantage in the game.

Some forwards have truly been special to the game. They’ve not just become club legends but are also the face of the league that they have been part of. These players have spent a lot of their career in the same league and have broken many records during their time. However, the one record that is cherished and hailed the most is the top scorer of the league.

Sportskeeda brings to you the all-time top scorers of the top 5 European Leagues

French First Division: Delio Onnis – 299 goals

A pure ‘fox in the box’ striker, Delio Onnis continues to be the all-time Ligue 1 top goal scorer with 299 goals in 280 matches. The Argentine is one of Monaco’s greatest player and was known for his predatory instincts which allowed him to score 223 goals for the club. His killer eye and ability on the ball allowed him to be extremely efficient in front of the goal which is very evident from his goalscoring rate.

One season after he was declared the top scorer of the Ligue 1, Monaco were relegated. Several clubs lined up to sign the striker but Onnis did not pay attention to any of the offers. The Argentine delivered yet again in the 2nd division with 30 goals and became a hero in the eyes of the Monaco fans.

(Video Courtesy: sporting61 YouTube Channel)

Unfortunately, his stay at Monaco was cut short and the player was forced to leave in 1980 due to a rift with the club president.

Onnis was the top scorer of the league for five seasons, three of which came in consecutive seasons, however, his club career did not end on a high note as he could win the Ligue 1 title only once in his entire playing career.