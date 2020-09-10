An XI of players who played most games with Lionel Messi

The summer of 2020 saw one of the most high-profile transfer sagas over the last decade — one that surrounded Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona. The Catalans' captain had his heart set on an exit from the Nou Camp, and reportedly wanted to leave for Manchester City.

However, after a rather ugly spat between the club and the player's camp, Messi ultimately announced that he is set to stay for the 2020/21 campaign. The Argentine has just a year left on his current deal which LaLiga Santander insist contains a €700m release clause. The 33-year-old would have had to take Barcelona, his boyhood club, to court — an avenue that wasn't pursued by Messi.

20+ - Lionel Messi is the only player to score 20+ goals in 12 consecutive @LaLigaEN seasons:



✅23 - 08/09

✅34 - 09/10

✅31 - 10/11

✅50 - 11/12

✅46 - 12/13

✅28 - 13/14

✅43 - 14/15

✅26 - 15/16

✅37 - 16/17

✅34 - 17/18

✅36 - 18/19

✅20 - 19/20



Stellar. pic.twitter.com/WREVUTcgc9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

Speaking on the possibility of taking legal action against Barcelona, Messi explained;

"I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here. Barca gave me everything and I gave it everything. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barca to court."

Despite the Barcelona captain's explosive rant and refusal to turn up for training, Messi is now set to stay at Barcelona for another year at the very least and hope to win the UEFA Champions League. Here, we take a look at an XI of players who have played most games alongside Leo Messi.

Note: All stats were collected from transfermarkt.com and are correct as of 10th September 2020

Goalkeeper: Victor Valdes | 353

Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes in action in the UCL

Barcelona's highest-capped goalkeeper Victor Valdes played a pivotal role in the club's golden era under Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard, who has six LaLiga titles and three UCLs to his name, is regarded as one of the most excellent keepers to have plied their trade for the Blaugrana.

Valdes managed a stunning 173 clean sheets in 387 games, conceding 321 league goals in the process for the Nou Camp giants. The former Manchester United keeper was Barcelona's go-to option in between the sticks and remains one of the most decorated keepers in Spain, having amassed 21 competitive titles with them.

A phenomenal collection of trophies for Victor Valdes. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JziKJEFPaa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2018

The former Spanish international has represented Barcelona in 535 official games, 353 of which came with Leo Messi in the side.

