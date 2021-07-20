Argentina star ready to take a pay cut to join Juventus - Reports

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi is reportedly keen on returning to Serie A with Juventus. Icardi is apparently ready to take a pay cut to make the move possible, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Juvefc.com).

According to the report, Juventus are also keen on the move.

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2019. Despite scoring goals consistently, he has faced a constant battle with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for a place in the starting XI. As a result, Icardi is now keen to leave Paris with a view to returning to Italy.

The Argentine international is already aware of Juventus' interest in him and is ready to accept a reduced salary to make sure the move happens.

Icardi was once regarded as one of the deadliest centre-forwards in Serie A. The 28-year-old scored 111 goals for Inter Milan in just six seasons. A move to Juventus would undoubtedly strengthen their bid to regain their lost Serie A crown.

Mauro Icardi is open to leaving PSG this summer.



Massimiliano Allegri, the coach of Juventus, has made it clear he would like him at his club and Icardi is very interested in the idea.



Mauro Icardi's Juventus deal will depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are interested in signing Icardi from PSG, but the deal will reportedly depend on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo is entering the final year of his Juventus contract. Despite rumors of the Bianconeri being keen to offer a one-year contract extension to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, there have not been official contract talks between the two parties.

If Ronaldo decides to leave Juventus in the ongoing transfer window, the Old Lady might try and sign Icardi as a straight replacement.

Icardi ( Inter's captain) and Ronaldo played against each other in 2018. (Photo by Getty Images).

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via the Mirror), Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also considering a swap deal involving Icardi and Ronaldo this summer.

Both players have been targets for the respective clubs in the past and a swap deal could very much be on the cards.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to offer Juventus striker Mauro Icardi in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo.



