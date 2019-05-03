Arsenal 3-1 Valencia: 5 things we learned

Lacazette and Aubameyang celebrate after an eventful evening's work saw them beat Valencia 3-1

Alexandre Lacazette's brace, coupled with a late finish by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Valencia - who now have it all to do in their Europa League semi-final return leg next week.

They fell behind after 10 minutes, courtesy of Mouctar Diakhaby's header from a poorly defended corner and although initial signs suggested an upset was on the cards, Unai Emery's men duly recovered against a defence-heavy Los Che display.

The hosts might have rued missing so many promising opportunities though, before Aubameyang's late strike doubled their slender advantage - having conceded an away goal which could prove important in next week's return leg at the Mestalla.

Without further ado, here's a look at five things we learned as the Gunners returned to winning ways in their typical hard-fought style:

#5. Goncalo Guedes disappoints in an underwhelming display

Guedes was largely anonymous against Arsenal and failed to impose his quality on the game

Goncalo Guedes, Valencia's club-record signing, was largely disappointing in precisely the type of game they splashed £36m on him for. Call it harsh if you like but the 22-year-old simply hasn't been good enough on a consistent basis this term, after an impressive loan spell at the Mestalla last campaign.

He has netted eight goals and created three more assists across all competitions in 18/19 to date, although eight of those goal contributions (six goals, two assists) have been over the last month. You could argue that dramatic surge of form comes at an opportune time given their lofty aspirations for a successful finish this term - though, individual displays like his on this occasion aren't going to help them get any closer to silverware.

Largely anonymous in the first half, he created one key pass (80.8% pass completion rate) and gradually got more involved after the interval but failed to offer a reliable attacking outlet, committed two fouls and was also dispossessed twice. Against a backline as porous as Arsenal's, he should have done more to continually get at them and cause problems.

