Arsenal’s predicted starting XI vs Sporting Lisbon

The Gunners will be looking to make it 11 wins in a row.

With ten wins in a row in all competitions after two disappointing losses against Manchester City and Chelsea, Unai Emery’s men are being touted as possible contenders for the Premier League title. This is a phenomenal turnaround for a team which was predicted to finish outside the Champions League places for the third year in a row.

The Gunners, having dispatched Leicester City with ease, turn their attention to the Europa League with a tricky away trip to Sporting Lisbon. Unai Emery will be looking to rest his key men and give game time to several youngsters.

Here is how the Gunners are expected to line-up

Goalkeeper

Arsenal's German goalkeeper will keep his place between the posts.

With Petr Cech out injured, Bernd Leno will retain his spot between the posts. The German made a couple of outstanding saves against Leicester City, with his effort to deny Harry Maguire a certain goal, standing out.

Emiliano Martinez will retain his place on the bench.

Defence

Stephan Lichsteiner(L) will start as the right-back with Kolasinac on the left.

Unai Emery had to start Stephan Lichtsteiner as the left-back against Leicester owing to injuries to the specialist left-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. With Sead Kolasinac likely to be fit for the game, he will be stationed at the left-back with Lichtsteiner moving to his favourite right-back role.

Holding and Sokratis are likely to start.

With Sokratis likely to return to the starting lineup after missing the game against Leicester, he is likely to partner Rob Holding at the heart of the defence with Shkodran Mustafi in need of a rest.

Midfield

Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny will be looking to make an impression

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have emerged as the undisputed starters for Arsenal in the recent weeks. Emery might likely rest the duo and give starts for Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny, with the latter being confined to the cup competitions of late.

with Aaron Ramsey at No.10

Aaron Ramsey, who started from the bench against Leicester, will likely be given the No. 10 role and the armband with Mesut Ozil likely to be rested.

Attack

The former Dortmund duo will linkup in the attack

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start as the centre-forward with Alexandre Lacazette, emerging as the undisputed first-choice centre-forward at the club. The Gabonese international is in fine form, netting 4 goals and providing an assist in two appearances from the bench as an impact sub.

Emile Smith Rowe will be looking to make an impression.

He is likely to be flanked by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the right and the teenager Emile Smith Rowe starting on the left.