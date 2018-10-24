×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arsenal’s predicted starting XI vs Sporting Lisbon

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
848   //    24 Oct 2018, 15:19 IST

The Gunners will be looking to make it 11 wins in a row.
The Gunners will be looking to make it 11 wins in a row.

With ten wins in a row in all competitions after two disappointing losses against Manchester City and Chelsea, Unai Emery’s men are being touted as possible contenders for the Premier League title. This is a phenomenal turnaround for a team which was predicted to finish outside the Champions League places for the third year in a row.

The Gunners, having dispatched Leicester City with ease, turn their attention to the Europa League with a tricky away trip to Sporting Lisbon. Unai Emery will be looking to rest his key men and give game time to several youngsters.

Here is how the Gunners are expected to line-up

Goalkeeper

Arsenal's German goalkeeper will keep his place between the posts.
Arsenal's German goalkeeper will keep his place between the posts.

With Petr Cech out injured, Bernd Leno will retain his spot between the posts. The German made a couple of outstanding saves against Leicester City, with his effort to deny Harry Maguire a certain goal, standing out. 

Emiliano Martinez will retain his place on the bench.

Defence

Stephan Lichsteiner(L) will start as the right-back with Kolasinac on the left.
Stephan Lichsteiner(L) will start as the right-back with Kolasinac on the left.

Unai Emery had to start Stephan Lichtsteiner as the left-back against Leicester owing to injuries to the specialist left-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. With Sead Kolasinac likely to be fit for the game, he will be stationed at the left-back with Lichtsteiner moving to his favourite right-back role.

Holding and Sokratis are likely to start.
Holding and Sokratis are likely to start.

With Sokratis likely to return to the starting lineup after missing the game against Leicester, he is likely to partner Rob Holding at the heart of the defence with Shkodran Mustafi in need of a rest.

Midfield

Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny will be looking to make an impression
Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny will be looking to make an impression

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have emerged as the undisputed starters for Arsenal in the recent weeks. Emery might likely rest the duo and give starts for Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny, with the latter being confined to the cup competitions of late.

with Aaron Ramsey at No.10
with Aaron Ramsey at No.10

Aaron Ramsey, who started from the bench against Leicester, will likely be given the No. 10 role and the armband with Mesut Ozil likely to be rested.

Attack

The former Dortmund duo will linkup in the attack
The former Dortmund duo will linkup in the attack

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start as the centre-forward with Alexandre Lacazette, emerging as the undisputed first-choice centre-forward at the club. The Gabonese international is in fine form, netting 4 goals and providing an assist in two appearances from the bench as an impact sub.

Emile Smith Rowe will be looking to make an impression.
Emile Smith Rowe will be looking to make an impression.

He is likely to be flanked by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the right and the teenager Emile Smith Rowe starting on the left. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Sporting Lisbon Football Aaron Ramsey Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Eric Dier- Taking the Road Less Travelled
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea Or Arsenal could win Europa League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018/19 : Top 3 players from Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 4...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against Vorksla
RELATED STORY
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Tomorrow QAR VOR 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SPO ARS 10:25 PM Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Tomorrow ZEN BOR 10:25 PM Zenit vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB SLA 10:25 PM København vs Slavia Praha
Tomorrow ZUR BAY 10:25 PM Zürich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow AEK LUD 10:25 PM AEK Larnaca vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow MIL REA 10:25 PM Milan vs Real Betis
Tomorrow F-D OLY 10:25 PM F91 Dudelange vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow AND FEN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow SPA DIN 10:25 PM Spartak Trnava vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SAL ROS 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Rosenborg
Tomorrow RB- CEL 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Celtic
26 Oct JAB AST 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Astana
26 Oct REN DYN 12:30 AM Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv
26 Oct SAR MAL 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Malmö FF
26 Oct BES GEN 12:30 AM Beşiktaş vs Genk
26 Oct RAN SPA 12:30 AM Rangers vs Spartak Moskva
26 Oct VIL RAP 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Rapid Wien
26 Oct CHE BAT 12:30 AM Chelsea vs BATE
26 Oct PAO VID 12:30 AM PAOK vs Vidi
26 Oct STA KRA 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Krasnodar
26 Oct SEV AKH 12:30 AM Sevilla vs Akhisarspor
26 Oct EIN APO 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Apollon
26 Oct OLY LAZ 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us