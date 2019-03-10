Arsenal Transfer News: Arsenal target close to joining Atletico Madrid, Newcastle full-back in Arsenal radar and more: March 10, 2019

Emery is gearing up to boost his squad this summer

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Ajax star available for €8 million

Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been an Arsenal target for a while now, according to the Daily Mail is reportedly available for a low transfer fee of just €8 million.

The Argentine defender has been very impressive for the Dutch giants this seasons and has already got five goals and five assists to his name.

Nicolas Tagliafico joined the Ajax in the summer of 2017 after almost spending 3 years with Independiente

Arsenal target close to joining Atletico Madrid

With Aaron Ramsey moving away to join Juventus at the end of the season, Arsenal has been on the lookout for a perfect replacement for their Welsh wizard.

If reports are set to be true, the Gunners have midfield target Hector Herrera is on his way to joining Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The news of Mexican international close to joining the La Liga club is a big blow to Unai Emery who had been looking to replace Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey with the Mexican International.

The 28-year old whose contract is set to finish at the end of the season and is available as a free agent has played for FC Porto in their last six seasons.

Newcastle full-back gathering interests from Arsenal and Tottenham

The Newcastle United full-back Fabian Schar has been gathering interest for a while now. The Swiss international has been a key figure in the Toons revival in form and their push to Premier League survival.

Fabian Schar who joined Newcastle United from Deprotivo La Coruna this season has been one of the standout stars, having made 21 appearances and scored three goals for the Toons even bagging the goal of the month award for February.

