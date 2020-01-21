Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain agree deal over Layvin Kurzawa transfer

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sign Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain, France Football has reported. However, the North London giants, who were linked with a move for the defender throughout the January transfer window, will have to wait until the summer to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid identify Alexandre Lacazette as Cavani alternative, Gunners advised against signing Layvin Kurzawa after Tuchel comments, and more Arsenal transfer news

Gunners to bring PSG defender to the Emirates this summer

According to the report, both clubs have agreed to a five-year contract after intensive negotiations in the past few weeks but Kurzawa is only expected to join the Gunners when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to dip into the market for defensive reinforcements after his options were reduced following a series of injuries within the team. While Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney have both been ruled out of action due to long-term injuries, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have been struggling to fully recover from their respective injuries.

Kurzawa recently fuelled rumors of his Gunners switch when he left his former agency to link up with a company based in the United Kingdom.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel had downplayed the speculation last week when he told reporters:

"We need him, we need him. Honestly, I have not spoken with Layvin or anyone else about a departure. We currently have Juan (Bernat) and Layvin for the left-back position, which is good and it must be like that. Juan is injured, what would we do without Layvin? It’s not possible."

Kurzawa joined PSG in a £19.6 million deal from Monaco back in 2015 and has since won three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisian giants.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog