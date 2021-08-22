Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 players to watch | Premier League 2021-22

In the biggest game of round 2 fixtures of the English Premier League 2021-22 campaign, Arsenal lock horns with local rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at home and will be looking to record a second consecutive win here. Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss at Brentford, as they were without some of their first-team players on account of injuries and COVID-19.

Azpi at the Emirates! 🤗@CesarAzpi grabs his first Chelsea goal in #ARSCHE! ✅ pic.twitter.com/vk3299YEot — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2021

The north west London derby has produced some remarkable encounters in the Premier League era but here Chelsea look the favorites to record a win. Both teams have a host of talented players in their ranks who could have an impact on the outcome of the game.

On that note, here we take a look at five players to watch out for in this game.

#5 Marcos Alonso | Chelsea

Marcos Alonso scored from a direct free-kick against Crystal Palace

Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea's first goal of the 2021-22 campaign and had a great game overall against Crystal Palace. The player found himself to be a fringe player last season but left a good account of himself against Crystal Palace.

He will probably be up against Nicolas Pepe on the left flank and is expected to live up to his defensive duties, as he put in four tackles in the previous game and also made one key interception.

Defenders are usually not the players that need to be kept an eye on but Alonso's dead-ball ability and ability to link up with attack makes him a player that Arsenal should be wary of.

#4 Bukayo Saka | Arsenal

Bukayo Saka started from against Brentford

Arsenal won't be able to call upon Alexandre Lacazette for the game on account of a positive COVID-19 test and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is also a doubt. So there are limited attacking options at Mikel Arteta's disposal.

One of the players he can rely upon is Bukayo Saka. Though the 19-year-old started from the bench against Brentford, he is expected to start here.

19 - Bukayo Saka has made 19 assists in all competitions for @Arsenal, the most of any player for the club since making his debut in November 2018. Resourceful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

Last season he notched up five goals and picked up three assists in the Premier League and is expected to be a productive presence in front of goal against the Blues.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande