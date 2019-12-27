Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20 |

Mikel Arteta's first home game as Arsenal manager comes against rivals Chelsea

Mikel Arteta’s reign as the manager of his former club began on a sour note with Arsenal being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth in their previous outing. Although the team did show some steel and character to come back from being a goal down, it simply wasn't enough to get all three points in the bag.

Now, in his first game in charge at home, he faces London rivals, Chelsea. Frank Lampard easily outwitted Jose Mourinho in the London derby last week, but five defeats in the last seven games, including a shock 0-2 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Southampton last time around, have led to people asking questions about the consistency of this young side.

Arsenal v Chelsea Head-To-Head

The matchup between the two London clubs has always been an exciting affair with goals coming in thick and fast. In their previous three meetings, there have been a total of 12 goals scored, out of which Chelsea have scored seven while Arsenal have the other five to their name.

Though the Blues look like the better side on paper, nothing can be taken for granted in this high-stakes fixture.

Chelsea have saved their best form for matches against this season's top sides, as evident from their recent 2-0 win at Tottenham that surprisingly came right in the middle of their poor run of form.

The Blues have also put in solid performances against Manchester City and Liverpool, despite losing the match on both the occasions.

Arsenal have just one win in their last 11 league games and have picked up only nine points from these fixtures. They are currently at the 11th place in the table with 24 points, closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

They are the joint-highest scorers in the bottom half of the table but have only kept one clean sheet in their last 16 games.

Arsenal form (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W

Chelsea form (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Arsenal v Chelsea Team News

Arsenal - For the home side, there could be several key players returning for this game: Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, and Dani Ceballos are all in contention to be fit for the match.

Calum Chambers has served his suspension and is expected to be back in the squad while defenders Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac will both be missing the fixture.

Injury - Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac

Doubtful - Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos

Chelsea - Mateo Kovacic missed the game against Southampton, having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, and is expected to be back in the starting XI on Sunday.

Reece James has a 50/50 chance of being fit for this one following an ankle injury.

Doubtful - Reece James

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Bukayo Saka, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Lucas Torreira, Mattéo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Emerson, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

Though Lampard's young side has played some eye-catching attacking football in the first quarter of the season, the supply of goals has dried up front and the lack of experience in the final third has even cost them the game on some occasions.

Arsenal have grown heavily reliant on Gabon international Aubameyang this season. Last season's Golden Boot winner continues to deliver for the Gunners.

There's not much to be said about the two sides' defenses and it is quite apparent that both teams are far more comfortable going forward than they are at guarding their respective goals. Keeping that in mind, we might be in for a high-scoring affair at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Match Prediction: Arsenal 1 - 3 Chelsea

