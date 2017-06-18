Assessing the Manchester United transfer triangle

Not Dembele, not Ronaldo - what's the priority for Manchester United?

Jose Mourinho needs to add to the squad in the summer to challenge on all fronts

At Manchester United, tensions are escalating for manager Jose Mourinho: his only vent – the summer and January transfer windows. The gaffer’s ‘valued’ alternative Marouane Fellaini is highly disliked by fans and followers. The 29-year-old has been, according to rumours, exposed to offers from Turkey and China.

Fellaini’s departure could mean an exposed defensive line – with no one to perform the ugly task of sitting deep with the defenders –, a depleted aerial armoury and no link up to their attacking ambitions. Dismantled in midfield, United are already said to be in the running for better options than makeshift caretaker Daley Blind, naturally attacking (now ‘transformed’) Juan Mata and Fellaini himself.

Building on these reports, the author reviews the current scenario and ultimately picks out the prime favourite to wear the famous ‘Red Devil’ badge.

Quick Reconnect

The new Premier League status quo is the result of a windfall that clubs received from deconstructed TV rights (to rise above £8.5 billion by 2019). The promise of the moola motivated the Manchester United administration to bring in Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan alongside free agent ‘Ibra’.

Liberal transfer policies and TV money paved the way for the completion of a world record £89 million deal

Having played throughout the year with rock-solid intentions, Mourinho is looking to build upon his (‘satisfactory’,) treble-winning first term with the Reds. For that, the deployment of a pillar in the heart of the field is essential – if Fellaini is let go of (in the coming years).

Manchester United stood second best to Tottenham Hotspur FC in GA rate (Goals Against) with a figure of 0.76 (goals per match) in 2016/17

Alvaro Morata, Ousmane Dembele, Gary Cahill – United are once again being linked with big names around the globe: the club are also in the market for a maestro to cover up spaces in the heart of the field. Three names have surfaced as prospective buys.

The Sun, UK, reports Fábio Henrique Tavares or simply Fabinho (French national champion with AS Monaco) to be ‘third’ in the race to Old Trafford – with the gaffer seeking a more experienced option in Chelsea FC’s Nemanja Matic. (Metro, however, contradicts, indicating the former as a prime target.) ‘Unhappy’ midfielder, (a tag played down by Mauricio Pochettino) Eric Dier also features on the sheets.

Report Card

Today we place five strategic filters to predict who might get the nod based on their performances in the previous season.

(All stats were collected from ‘Premierleague.com’, ‘Foxsports.com’ ‘Whoscored.com’ and ‘Transfrmarkt.com’, and are based on previous season’s performance in respective domestic leagues only).

Scouting Filter #1: Teamplay

Fabinho fairly dominated the midfield in the last edition of Ligue 1 and completed 84.4% of his 1764 passes to earn a reputation among the European elites. However, Matic was way better, with a completion rate of 87.7% from his 1865 passes (having played three matches less!)

However, Dier’s 1981 passes (0.65 each minute) put him on top.

Scouting Filter #2: Defensive Mindset

Considered less potent in safeguarding the backline than his seasoned associates, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Thomas Lemar, Fabinho displayed a better all-round performance in 2016/17. The cheerful Brazilian won 3.1 tackles per 90 minutes (102 in total) and averaged 1.8 clearances while also making 1.4 interceptions per game.

Matic read higher in interceptions (50), but less on the tackles count (exactly half) – with a success rate of 73% and a striking 241 recoveries in the entire stretch.

Meanwhile, for Lilywhites, Dier (4.1 clearances per game) provided the necessary security blanket throughout the time his wing partner (and fellow English international), Kyle Walker ventured forward into the channel. An ultra-defensive allowance by Pochettino helped his cause.

Scouting Filter #3: Movement with the Ball

Except for the assists tally, Fabinho had several statistical advantages over Matic and Dier in the 2016/17 session: 9 goals with 0.9 key passes per game. The former Real Madrid recruit boasts of 1 dribble and 0.8 shots in each of his 37 domestic matches played under Leonardo Jardim, clocking an impressive 341 minutes to a goal.

Scouting Filter #4: Match Presence

Dier is often considered the ‘most versatile’ among the Premier League’s younger lot (sharing the honour with Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp) – from playing across the flanks (20 crosses) to showcasing his mettle in the deep, Spurs’ employee has it all.

Although his stats are better on the defensive side of things, his credentials permit him to link up play from anywhere on the field. In 2016/17, Dier minted nearly 55 passes every game on an average – better than any of his teammates. Pochettino once openly expressed last year that the current Spurs team has been formed around the English midfielder.

Scouting Filter #5: Overall Control

None of the three seems to be lacking in hold-up play. However, Dier’s strong work ethic allows him to stay longer on the ball. The English lad comes out on top again with his 2,402 touches and 162 recoveries.

Fabinho had a daunting 5641 touches in the French Premier Division. However, Matic rings in with an extremely low rate of unsuccessful touches per game (0.9 on average).

Round Up

Fabinho’s three-lunged approach and many strengths are stirring, considering he is still young at 23!

Fabinho’s modest price tag (backed by impressive volume of stats), indicates a bargain for United

Judging on seasonal volumes, he is a big fish to fry. But, the ability to prevent the counters, an eye for long balls, an impressive tally of three years in England (and an additional two in 2009), a recently concluded title-winning campaign, thorough understanding of the in-fashion ‘3 at the back’ formation (just in case) and an ability to drive the ball propel Matic’s claim to the top spot.

Mourinho’s second stint at Stamford Bridge ended on a sour note: Players revolted and the ‘Special One’ was eventually shown the exit doors

In 2015, Mourinho criticised the Serbian pass master for taking too many ineffective touches. In the very next season, the same player – Antonio Conte’s first choice now – reprised his play (efficiently) to hand his team the pole position and an overall of £153.2 million. Mourinho noted that, I guess.

Interestingly, the left-footed Chelsea FC powerhouse (valued at £40 million with a £20 million release clause) is reportedly unsettled amidst the ‘Bakayoko news’. Conte though has said that Matic is essential to his plans and currently not for sale.

It is yet to be seen how the West Londoners would receive and respond to offers from any of the rival clubs.

Ranks and 2017/18 Predicted Finishes for Manchester United:

#1. Predicted Finish with Matic – 3/4

#2. Predicted Finish with Fabinho – 6

#3. Predicted Finish with Dier – 3