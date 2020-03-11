Aston Villa vs. Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Can Chelsea pick up another win when they face Aston Villa this weekend?

This Saturday sees a Premier League fixture with huge ramifications at the top and the bottom of the table, as struggling Aston Villa play host to Chelsea, who are hunting for a Champions League spot for 2020-21. Dean Smith’s side are absolutely desperate for a win, but given the form that Frank Lampard’s Blues have shown in recent games, they’ve got a huge task on their hands if they want to claw themselves out of the drop zone this weekend.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head

Historically, games between these two giants of English football have been pretty even; Villa have won 57, Chelsea have won 63 and there have been 34 draws. Recent years have been far kinder to the Blues though, as Villa have won just 1 of their last 10 against the London-based side, a 1-0 victory in March 2014.

Recent form also favours Lampard’s side; the Blues have won their last two games and have beaten Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton in recent weeks, while Villa haven’t won in the Premier League since January 21st.

Aston Villa form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Chelsea form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Team News

In a huge boost for under-fire Villa boss Dean Smith, key midfielder John McGinn is set to be available for this match after a long period on the shelf rehabilitating an ankle injury. However, the Villains will still be without goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley Moraes, both of whom are sidelined until next season with knee injuries.

Injured: Tom Heaton, Wesley Moraes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea still have a number of injuries to contend with; wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic remain on the shelf with a hamstring and adductor injury respectively, while Mateo Kovacic will also be sidelined due to the Achilles problem he picked up against Liverpool. Although they’re expected to return soon, N’Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham are also doubtful for this game. Midfielder Jorginho will also be unavailable due to suspension.

Injured: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante

Suspended: Jorginho

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Predicted XI

Aston Villa predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina, Frederic Guilbert, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, Anwar El Ghazi, Mbwana Samatta, Jack Grealish

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cezar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Willian, Olivier Giroud, Pedro

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Prediction

The return of McGinn should boost Villa’s hopes here considerably, but they’re still up against it given their woeful performance against Leicester in their most recent fixture and Chelsea’s general good form in their last two matches.

An upset isn’t impossible given the Blues’ general inconsistencies this season and the fact that they’re still missing a number of key attackers, but Villa’s defensive errors just don’t seem like stopping any time soon – particularly from set-pieces – and the likelihood of them holding out in this game seems low.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea