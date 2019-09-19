Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus: 4 players who impressed for the Bianconeri | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Juventus saw a two-goal lead slip at the Wanda Metropolitano after Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera stepped off the bench to equalize for the hosts in the last minute of regular time.

Both sides had been less than stellar in their respective fixtures over the weekend, with Atletico falling to their first defeat of the campaign away to Real Sociedad while Juventus were dour in their goalless stalemate with Fiorentina.

In what was a largely tactical first half, both teams went into the break with the scores level, but the game rolled on its head when Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring just after the restart.

It was soon 2-0, and Juventus were seemingly coasting on their way to victory. However, the Bianconeri have shown a penchant for weaknesses on set-pieces, while their defense has not oozed confidence in the absence of captain Giorgio Chiellini.

After threatening on multiple occasions through set-plays, Atletico finally got a deserved goal when Stefan Savic nodded home from a Jose Gimenez flick, and former Porto man Herrera completed the comeback when he headed into the net from a Kieran Trippier corner.

The result meant both sides had a share of the spoils and are playing catchup to Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D after matchday 1.

Despite seeing a two-goal lead slip, Maurizio Sarri would have been impressed with the performance of a number of his players.

Here are four Juventus players who impressed the most against Atletico Madrid.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant thorn in the flesh of Atletico Madrid, and when the Portuguese icon departed Real Madrid last summer, Los Colchoneros must have thought they had seen the last of him.

However, the 34-year-old starred with a rousing hat-trick to eliminate the Spaniards last season, and fans of the club would have been fearing the worst when they were once again paired with the Madeira native in the group stage.

Though he failed to add to his tally of 25 goals against Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo still shone brightly in the stalemate.

He played a part in the buildup to Juventus' second goal, combining excellently with Alex Sandro for the Brazilian to set up Blaise Matuidi and should have had at least a goal for himself. In total, Ronaldo had three shots against the LaLiga side, with two of those on target.

He completed an impressive 90.2% of his attempted 42 passes and could have snatched a late winner but dragged his shot narrowly wide after a remarkable solo run.

