Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo: La Liga match preview, Where to watch and more

Atletico Madrid came from 2-0 down to snatch a point against Juventus in midweek

Diego Simeone's side followed up a loss to Real Sociedad last weekend with a draw midweek in their opening Champions League fixture. The draw will feel like a win, though, as they managed to claw themselves back after conceding two goals to equalise against Juventus.

It's important that Atletico Madrid win this weekend as Sevilla face a difficult test to stay top of the table in hosting Real Madrid. They will realise the importance of the tie, but will also be keen to win to put the ghosts of Sociedad behind them.

Although, on paper this should be a tie that will swing the way of the home side, Atleti have struggled in front of goal this season and will need to address that if they are to beat Celta.

Kickoff information

Date: 21 September 2019

Time: 22:00 IST

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Referee: Mario Melero Lopez

Live Stream: Facebook Watch

Where to watch Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo in the US?

The game at 9:30 am PDT on 21 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Canadian viewers will be able to tune in on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.

Form guide

Atletico Madrid: D-L-W-W-W

Celta Vigo: L-D-D-W-L (includes a friendly)

Head-to-head

Atletico Madrid: 13

Celta Vigo: 6

Draw: 3

Key players

Vitolo

Vitolo has been Atletico's primary goal threat

Atletico Madrid have been struggling to score goals this season. Despite having Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata up front, both of who have delivered for Atleti in the past, they're struggling to make it count this time. The man who's provided the most consistent goal threat for them at the start of this season in Vitolo, and it'll be critical for them that he continues this good run.

Denis Suarez

Suarez is proving to be a good signing for Celta

Celta Vigo have started the season fairly well. They're a team that seems to concede as many as they score though. Denis Suarez seems to be contributing going both ways for them at the moment. He has been a standout performer for them so far contributing in terms of defensive work-rate but he's also able to turn around and pick out passes or dribble the ball up the field for his team.

Key match facts

Celta Vigo have suffered more defeats against Atletico Madrid than any other side in La Liga (62, level with Real Madrid)

Atletico Madrid have lost just once in their last 22 home fixtures, scoring in all games and keeping 14 clean sheets.

