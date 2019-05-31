Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award

Sujith M
31 May 2019

Lionel Messi (L) and Virgil van Dijk (R)

We are only a game away from the end of a stunning football season in Europe, and that game happens to be the all-important UEFA Champions League final. Two English clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham, will fight it out at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday to win the coveted trophy.

Earlier this week, Chelsea beat Arsenal to win the Europa League title. There was a time when two players, Messi and Ronaldo, owned the Ballon d'Or, but it all changed when Real Madrid's Luka Modric broke their dominance last year.

Though players like Sergio Aguero, Jadon Sancho, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Robert Lewandowski, and Mo Salah had a good 2018/19 season, these five players stood above the rest and deserve a shot at the award.

Without much ado, let's rank the current 5 favourites for the 2019 Ballon d'Or award.

#5 Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Sadio Mane, Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League 2018/19

The Liverpool star has grown in stature in this season and when Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino struggled for goals, he stepped up and led Liverpool's attack. He single-handedly won games for Liverpool this season and was a threatening presence in the final third for Klopp.

The Senegalese attacker has scored 22 goals in the Premier League this season and won the Golden Boot, alongside teammate Mo Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He has also scored four in the UEFA Champions League.

Though he is some way behind Messi and Mbappe in terms of goals and assists, his impact on this Liverpool side is invaluable. He will play the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and if he can lead them to the European title, he has a great chance to finish in the top three.

