Ballon d'Or 2019: Three reasons why Virgil van Dijk will win the honour

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 07 Sep 2019, 00:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virgil van Dijk played a leading role during Liverpool 6th Champions League triumph.

The Ballon d'Or is almost upon us, with the three finalists being Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst many feel Ronaldo won't win due to his poor return statistically when compared to Messi, many feel that it could actually be van Dijk who ultimately wins the prize.

After Luka Modric's win last year, many have felt it has opened the floodgates for other players to properly challenge Messi and Ronaldo for the top prizes in a way that hasn't occurred since 2007.

And given that the defender won the UEFA Player of the Year ahead of the two GOATS, the odds of him winning the Ballon d'Or have improved drastically.

Let's look at three reasons as to why Liverpool's van Dijk will win the 2019 edition of the Ballon d'Or.

#3 He's a defender

Virgil van Dijk is heralded as the greatest defender in the world.

Whilst this isn't to dispute Messi and Ronaldo's past victories, one of most common protests against their victories is the unfair comparison between different positions.

For example, one shouldn't expect a midfielder, or a defender for that matter, to score 50 goals a season like Messi and Ronaldo have consistently done. Many felt this when Messi won the 2010 Ballon d'Or despite Wesley Sneijder winning the treble and reaching the World Cup final.

By last year's result there seems to be attempts to rectify this issue, with Modric winning the prize despite producing much, much weaker statistics.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the same rule should, and will, apply for Virgil van Dijk in this years decision process, which can only be seen as both fair and wise.

Although he didn't score or assist as many goals as Ronaldo or Messi, he did prevent countless goals from being scored against him, which is of equal value to a team's success.

Luks Modric won the coveted prize last year.

1 / 2 NEXT