Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - May 2021

The Ballon d'Or is set to return in 2021 after a year's absence and the race for football's most prestigious individual prize is heating up.

The Ballon d'Or was canceled in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we've had an uninterrupted season so far and fully expect the most coveted individual prize in football to make a return.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have exercised a sort of duopoly over the trophy over the past decade and a half. Lionel Messi has gained the lead with six Ballon d'Ors and it will be interesting to see whether or not an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to match him.

Euros and Copa America to have a huge say in Ballon d'Or 2021

But we have plenty of worthy candidates in the race this time than just those two. With the Euros and Copa America set to take place in the summer, international competitions will have a huge say in who goes on to win the award.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this term.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus have endured a difficult season this time around under new manager Andrea Pirlo. They had a period in the middle of the season where it looked like the Bianconeri might just return to the top of the table, but a slump in form has since seen them slip into a top 4 dogfight.

Advertisement

Juventus will take on Atalanta in the final of the Coppa Italia shortly and that is their only shot at silverware this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to shine though. He has been their standout performer this season and is on course to end the season as the top scorer in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 34 goals and provided five assists for Juventus in 40 appearances. He has also scored three goals in eight appearances for the Portuguese national side across various competitions.

Portugal are among the favourites heading into the Euros and if Cristiano Ronaldo can lead the side to a European championship, he'll have staked his claim on the Ballon d'Or this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 129 appearances for Juventus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MgOptYo6S9 — Goal (@goal) May 3, 2021

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Advertisement

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski, the man justified in feeling robbed of the Ballon d'Or in its absence last year, has made a strong case for himself once again. However, Bayern Munich have not been as dominant this season as they were when they went on to win the continental treble last time around.

Bayern Munich have crashed out of the Champions League but are on course to win yet another Bundesliga title. Despite Lewandowski's incredible numbers, there's a feeling that winning one domestic title might not be enough to propel him to the Ballon d'Or.

Lewandowski has scored 41 goals and provided six assists for Bayern Munich in 35 appearances across all competitions. He has scored a further seven for Poland in eight appearances.

1 / 2 NEXT