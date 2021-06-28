Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: June 2021

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual accolade in the beautiful game. France Football magazine awards the Ballon d'Or on the basis of a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches in world football.

The award was cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is set to return this year.

Euro 2020 and Copa America will have a say in Ballon d'Or 2021

Unlike the year 2020 where Robert Lewandowski was the clear-cut favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, the race for the top individual honour in the game has blown wide open this year. There are several contenders this time around and it's hard to predict which way this one is going to go.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of June.

#10 Bruno Fernandes - Portugal/Manchester United

Hungary v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Bruno Fernandes has received a lot of criticism for his underwhelming performances at Euro 2020. While he is guilty of dropping a couple of duds, Fernandes has become a scapegoat of sorts. Portugal have not been able to produce good team performances and several of their players have underperformed.

But take nothing away from the fact that the Manchester United man had a stellar season at club level. Fernandes was United's guiding light in the 2020-21 campaign. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League table and reached the Europa League final as well.

The 26-year-old scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists across all competitions this past season.

#9 Ruben Dias - Portugal/Manchester City

Portugal Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Ruben Dias has won the 2021 Premier League Player of the Year Award. He has undoubtedly been a steadying presence at the back for Manchester City since joining from Benfica last summer. Dias played a crucial role in helping Pep Guardiola's men mount a challenge on all fronts.

If City had gone on to win the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea, Dias' position on this list would have been ever higher. But after losing the Champions League final and then enduring a forgettable outing at Euro 2020, Dias has fallen down the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings.

Ruben Dias conceding his 7th goal in just 2+ games✍.. — Trey (@UTDTrey) June 27, 2021

#8 Erling Haaland - Norway/Borussia Dortmund

Norway v Greece - International Frienldy

Erling Haaland has been unfortunate to watch Euro 2020 from the sidelines as Norway failed to qualify for the tournament. But Haaland had an excellent domestic season with Borussia Dortmund.

The most sought-after striker in the world, Haaland has been tearing it up in Europe with his incredible finishing prowess and athletic ability. He scored 41 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in the 2020-21 season.

Haaland looks certain to go on to become a top contender in future Ballon d'Or races.

Erling Haaland 🤝 Chelsea



The Borussia Dortmund striker's future is the subject of intense speculation this summer and it is European champions Chelsea who have emerged as the most serious suitors for the £150m-rated goal machine 🤑 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 20, 2021

