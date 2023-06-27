Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: June 2023

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. It is presented annually by the French news magazine 'France Football' to the best-performing footballer in a season.

The winner is chosen through a voting process involving media representatives, national team captains and coaches from around the globe. The Ballon d'Or recognizes exceptional talent, skill and performance displayed by the recipient throughout the calendar year.

It serves as a symbol of recognition and honour for a player's outstanding contributions to the sport, forever etching their name in football history. The Ballon d'Or winners list consists of an elite group of individuals who have left an indelible mark on the world of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for June 2023.

#10 Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Manchester City)

Brentford FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Julian Alvarez is only 23 years old but it wouldn't be blasphemous to suggest he has already completed football. Alvarez was a standout performer for Argentina in their World Cup triumph last year.

Despite extensive playing deputy to Erling Haaland, Alvarez's contributions were crucial to Manchester City's continental treble win as well. He is the most decorated player of the 2022-23 season. Alvarez scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for City this term.

#9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was a relatively unknown commodity heading into the 2022-23 season. But he finished it as the breakout star of the campaign, taking home the Serie A Player of the Year award after firing Napoli to their first league title in 33 years.

Kvaratskhelia mesmerized everyone with his incredibly well-rounded attacking play. In 43 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this term, the 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists.

#8 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski came close to winning the Ballon d'Or in recent years. That's perhaps as close as he'd ever come in his career but he has done enough to just about be in the conversation this time around as well.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona last summer and his goals helped buoy them onto their first La Liga title after a gap of three years.

The Polish icon scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans in the 2022-23 season.

#7 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

SSC Napoli v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Victor Osimhen has become a hero in Naples and that's owing to the remarkable goalscoring form he showcased in the 2022-23 season. The Nigerian striker has now established himself as one of the finest strikers on the planet by virtue of his clinical finishing, intelligent movement and incredible athleticism.

Osimhen's contributions were critical to Napoli's Serie A triumph this season. The 24-year-old scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this term.

#6 Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

Ilkay Gundogan will be sorely missed at Manchester City next season as he is set to join Barcelona this summer. The German midfield maestro is a clutch player and his experience and excellent technical qualities went a long way towards firing City to the continental treble this season.

He was particularly impressive in the home straight of the campaign, scoring valuable goals and also helping Pep Guardiola's side dictate proceedings in the centre of the park.

In 51 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, the 32-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is another player who might just stop short of winning the Ballon d'Or despite having a very decorated career. But there's every chance he makes it to the Ballon d'Or podium this year.

De Bruyne pulled strings from City's midfield with plenty of poise and displayed his incredible creativity and vision on a regular basis. He racked up a whopping 31 assists in addition to scoring 10 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens as they won the continental treble this season.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Kylian Mbappe is tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future. This could very well have been his year. After all, he picked up the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and even scored a wonderful hat-trick in the final against Argentina albeit in a losing affair.

Mbappe was once again Paris Saint-Germain's main man as they won the Ligue 1 title. However, an early exit from the Champions League would have hampered his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Croatia v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Final

Rodri has had a wonderful season. He has established himself as arguably the finest holding midfielder in the game right now. The Spaniard was in scintillating form for Manchester City throughout the season and even scored the winner in the Champions League final to help them complete a historic treble.

He also played a key role in Spain's UEFA Nations League triumph and is operating in a league of his own right now. Rodri started 52 games this term for City, the most among his teammates. It'd be fair to say that the iconic midfielder has done enough to make the Ballon d'Or podium this year.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Lionel Messi's heroics helped fire Argentina to World Cup glory last year. He took home the Golden Ball awarded to the best player in the tournament as well.

Messi also had a thoroughly impressive domestic campaign and his top-tier goalscoring and playmaking skills propelled Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title this season.

Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2022-23 season. Could he possibly win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or? It's quite possible. In fact, it would have been a certainty had it not been for the exploits of a certain...

B/R Football @brfootball



He had 16 goals and 16 assists in 2022-23 Leo Messi is voted as Ligue 1 Best Foreign Player of the Season.He had 16 goals and 16 assists in 2022-23 Leo Messi is voted as Ligue 1 Best Foreign Player of the Season.He had 16 goals and 16 assists in 2022-23 👑 https://t.co/zSuPdLHrYB

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Erling Haaland was in phenomenal goalscoring form in his debut season for Manchester City. He looked unstoppable on a regular basis and was scoring goals for fun. The Norwegian marksman terrorized defenders with his intelligent movement, athleticism and ability to sniff out chances.

Haaland is the best striker in the world right now and broke multiple goalscoring records this term. He also won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 goals in the Premier League. The 22-year-old netted 52 times and provided nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

Haaland could win his first-ever Ballon d'Or this year.

Poll : 0 votes