Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: November 2021

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. We're in the final phase of the race for this year's Ballon d'Or. In fact, we're just a week away from the official ceremony. A new footballer will be crowned the best player in the world in about seven days' time.

The Ballon d'Or winner is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches. As opposed to previous years, it is extremely difficult to predict which footballer is going to be walking away with the Ballon d'Or this time.

Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist was released in October

The race for the great prize was narrowed down to 30 men as French news magazine France Football released a shortlist in early October. There are plenty of worthy contenders on the list but it's hard to pick one as a sure shot winner.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the final Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for 2021.

#10 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne was a standout performer in a dominant Manchester City side that won the Premier League and League Cup in the 2020-21 season. He would have received a major boost in the Ballon d'Or race had City gone on to beat Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Champions League last term.

However, it was not to be for the Belgian international and a Champions League title remains elusive as far as Manchester City are concerned. De Bruyne turned in a few good performances at Euro 2020 but Belgium's campaign ended in the quarter-finals against Italy.

De Bruyne won the PFA Players' Player of the Year for a second consecutive time this year. He scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 40 appearances for Manchester City last term. However, he is yet to truly hit his stride in the new season.

#9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United)

It has not been easy sailing for Cristiano Ronaldo in the new season. Manchester United have been crawling in the league and it has led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ronaldo has been on call to produce a handful of rescue acts already this season but those performances have mostly come in the Champions League.

Ronaldo was reduced to tears as Serbia sent Portugal off to the playoffs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month. The Portuguese international has had a decent 2021 at an individual level. He won the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2020-21 season, scoring 29 goals in 33 appearances in the league.

He followed it up by winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, scoring five goals and providing an assist in four appearances at the tournament. However, a lack of major trophies sees him languish at ninth in our Ballon d'Or Power Rankings.

#8 Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

We won't be seeing Erling Haaland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Norway have failed to qualify for the finals. Borussia Dortmund's goalscoring machine will be missed at the tournament. Haaland has been a beast out front for the Bundesliga outfit.

He won the DFB Pokal with Dortmund in the 2020-21 season. The 21-year-old scored 41 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for his club. Haaland, who is currently sidelined with an injury, has 13 goals and four assists to his name in just 10 appearances this term.

He may not make the Ballon d'Or podium this year but is expected to dominate proceedings in the years to come.

