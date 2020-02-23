Barcelona 5-0 Eibar: Player Ratings | La Liga 2019-2020

Daksh Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Messi scored four goals against Eibar

Barcelona started the weekend trailing La Liga leaders Real Madrid by only one point. The Catalan giants returned to La Liga action at the Camp Nou in a rather easy match against struggling Eibar. The visitors were 16th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Quique Setien's side have had their problems in recent weeks but came into the game on the back of three straight wins in the league since a 2-0 loss at Valencia in late January. Indeed, they overcame Levante and Real Betis before picking up three much-needed points at home against high-flying Getafe last time out. Barcelona were without forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele through injury, while first-choice left-back Jordi Alba is still on the sidelines with a groin complaint.

The first half against Eibar went by in a flash and the show was run by the little magician, Lionel Messi. The game was done and dusted after the Argentine's 26-minute hat-trick. Messi was going through a rough patch in front of goal but he put all that to bed after a clinical first-half performance in front of the home fans. The second-half was as good as the first one for the home team. Messi scored late to mark his fourth goal of the night, while midfielder Arthur also got a late goal to make it 5-0 for Barcelona.

Keeping that in mind, here are the ratings for the Barcelona players against Eibar.

Marc-André ter Stegen: The German did concede twice but neither counted as one was ruled out for offside and the other was cancelled for a high foot. Ter Stegen made several routine saves and a couple of good ones. His true test was passing from the back as he was forced to create with Eibar pressing high up. 8/10

Nelson Semedo: A rather easy night for the full-back but he did have some problems with Takashi Inui and missed a very easy chance made by Lionel Messi. Sergi Roberto should replace him if he remains at this level. 7/10

Gerard Piqué: Very solid for the majority of his interceptions, the Spaniard was subbed off due to the fear of re-injury or maybe because of the big games coming up. 8/10

Clément Lenglet: The centre-back was forced to play with care because he was one yellow card away from missing the upcoming El Clásico. He played the ball onto Samuel Umtiti for a goal that was ruled out. Lenglet was solid without being exceptional. 8/10

Junior Firpo: A very quiet game from the left-back. He was forced back by Eibar's high-press and did not provide much of an attacking threat. With Alba out for a few weeks, Firpo needs to improve if he wants to be solid against Napoli and Real Madrid. 6/10

Sergio Busquets: A very simple game for the Spanish midfielder. Eibar did well cutting off his passing options. He took no risk knowing that there is a huge game coming up in the Champions League and then the big game against Real Madrid. He was subbed off after 60 minutes of play. 7/10

Ivan Rakitic: Not a good game for a player of his quality. The lack of game-time is showing and he is unreliable at this point. He has been in worrying form since the start of the season and he hasn't improved under the new manager. We might be watching the last few months of the Croatian at Barcelona. 5/10

Arthur: The Brazilian is down in the pecking order but he keeps getting minutes under his belt. Scored at the end of the game thanks to a Martin Braithwaite shot that was rebounded to him. 7/10

Lionel Messi: He is from another world isn't he? Another surreal performance by the footballing legend, and he is so good that the world isn't even surprised. Four goals to end his goalless run. Would have gotten two assists to his name as well had Antoine Griezmann and Semedo finished their chances. 10/10

The game ball. Of course. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HEScaN9V67 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2020

Antoine Griezmann: Tried and failed to get on the scoresheet. Missed a really good opportunity when Messi set him up brilliantly. His general play though was still excellent and the Frenchman was full of running. Griezmann made some amazing runs and created space for Messi in dangerous areas. 8/10

Arturo Vidal: The Chilean played on the left of midfield. He tried his luck a couple of times but it just wouldn't happen for the 32-year-old. He showed strength and his usual energy. 7/10

SUBSTITUTIONS

Frenkie De Jong: Came on for 32 minutes as a replacement for Busquets. Moved the ball well but the game was as good as done at that point. 6/10

Samuel Umtiti: Did manage to score but it was ruled out for offside. Good news for him and Barcelona is that he did not pick up a yellow card and is available for the Real Madrid game. 6/10

Martin Braithwaite: As good as a dream debut for the new forward. Got an ovation as he walked onto the field and he did not let the crowd down. He created a goal for Messi with a smart cross and also saw his shot saved before Arthur scored on the rebound. 8/10

WHAT A DEBUT! | @MartinBraith made key plays on Barça's final two goals 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/2Uqa8HAmtQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2020

