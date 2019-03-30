7 Possible signings for Barcelona this summer

Could Koulibaly be heading to the Nou Camp?

Barcelona are currently first place in La Liga, ten points ahead of Atletico in second, and twelve ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid in third, who have seriously struggled this season.

Barca are comfortably winning matches and steamrolling opposition without seeming to even break a sweat. To add some of these players to their squad now would make them a real force to be reckoned with next season.

Obviously a very rich side, Barcelona could potentially sign all the players on this list if they wished, but financial fair-play regulations would have to step in at some point if they didn't balance the books. Either way, we're sure that at least two of the players mentioned here will make the switch to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Things are only going to get better for the Blaugrana.

#7 Isco (Real Madrid)

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Isco is a 26-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Real Madrid in La Liga. He has also featured for Spain's national team a total of 36 times, since making his debut back in February 2013.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in the summer of 2013 for around £27m. A clear illustration of just how much he's improved since then is reflected in his market value of around £54m.

What could make this signing a possibility, though, is the fact that he has hardly played for Madrid this season and has found himself sidelined perhaps more than he would have liked.

Granted, much of the problems occurred under Santiago Solari's reign as manager, and now that Zidane is back, things have begun to get better; but surely at some point, Isco will be wanting to have a fresh, new challenge, right?

Whilst moving to Barcelona is arguably unrealistic, there is still a big chance that it could happen. Isco is reportedly settled in Spain, so wouldn't be interested in offers from abroad, which is what makes Barcelona an appealing prospect should he wish to leave Los Blancos this summer.

He comes with a price tag of around £54m, which is likely to be hiked up by Madrid out of spite.

