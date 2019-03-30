×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

7 Possible signings for Barcelona this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    30 Mar 2019, 17:02 IST

Could Koulibaly be heading to the Nou Camp?
Could Koulibaly be heading to the Nou Camp?

Barcelona are currently first place in La Liga, ten points ahead of Atletico in second, and twelve ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid in third, who have seriously struggled this season.

Barca are comfortably winning matches and steamrolling opposition without seeming to even break a sweat. To add some of these players to their squad now would make them a real force to be reckoned with next season.

Obviously a very rich side, Barcelona could potentially sign all the players on this list if they wished, but financial fair-play regulations would have to step in at some point if they didn't balance the books. Either way, we're sure that at least two of the players mentioned here will make the switch to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Things are only going to get better for the Blaugrana.

#7 Isco (Real Madrid)

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Isco is a 26-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Real Madrid in La Liga. He has also featured for Spain's national team a total of 36 times, since making his debut back in February 2013.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in the summer of 2013 for around £27m. A clear illustration of just how much he's improved since then is reflected in his market value of around £54m.

What could make this signing a possibility, though, is the fact that he has hardly played for Madrid this season and has found himself sidelined perhaps more than he would have liked.

Granted, much of the problems occurred under Santiago Solari's reign as manager, and now that Zidane is back, things have begun to get better; but surely at some point, Isco will be wanting to have a fresh, new challenge, right?

Advertisement

Whilst moving to Barcelona is arguably unrealistic, there is still a big chance that it could happen. Isco is reportedly settled in Spain, so wouldn't be interested in offers from abroad, which is what makes Barcelona an appealing prospect should he wish to leave Los Blancos this summer.

He comes with a price tag of around £54m, which is likely to be hiked up by Madrid out of spite.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Isco Kalidou Koulibaly Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho has told teammates he could well be leaving this summer: Reports
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona need to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sell Coutinho this summer 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Signings of LaLiga this season
RELATED STORY
La Liga: 5 Hyped Summer Signings who are having a great season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona FC: 15 Weirdest signings ever
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona players who could be out of the team this summer
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Barcelona signings of 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 best players for Barcelona so far this season 
RELATED STORY
5 strikers Barcelona might pursue in the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
FT GIR ATH
1 - 2
 Girona vs Athletic Club
9' GET LEG
0 - 0
 Getafe vs Leganés
Today BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Today CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
Tomorrow DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
Tomorrow RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us