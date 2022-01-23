Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea interested in paying €65m to snap up Juventus star: Reports

According to the latest reports from Fichajes, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have declared their interest in signing 22 year old Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus next season.

Matthijs de Ligt left Ajax in 2019 and joined Juventus as one of the hottest prospects in world football. His stint with Ajax saw him gain fame as one of the best young defenders in the world.

The Old Lady desperately wanted to sign the 22 year old in 2019 and their strong relationship with De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, helped them to seal the deal as they paid a whopping €85 million for the player. But close to three years into his contract with Juventus, De Ligt hasn't really made that leap to greatness.

The Dutch international has occasionally been sidelined by the evergreen duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the squad.

De Ligt's agent Raiola recently made an interesting comment which suggested the player is open to a move to other clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window. As a result, many elite clubs from Europe have shown interest in signing De Light in the summer.

Barcelona ahead of Chelsea of Bayern Munich in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt

According to the report, Juventus have put a €65 million price tag on the player and are willing to let him go if any club can meet the price. Barcelona are set to be the favorites to sign the 22 year old if they can book a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League.

English heavyweights Chelsea could be considered a threat to Barcelona as the Blues are looking to bolster their defensive power in the upcoming transfer window. This has got to do with the uncertain future of the club's star defenders such as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Can Juventus convince Matthijs De Ligt to stay at the club?

When Juventus signed De Ligt from Ajax, the club had a vision for the Dutch international. Juve wanted the 22 year old to stay in Turin and be the one to lead their club in the future. However, it looks like De Ligt and his agent have made up their minds to put an end to their "Juventus Project."

With Mino Raiola as his agent, fans knew that another transfer was inevitable as most of the players under his agency have changed sides often.

