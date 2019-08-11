×
Barcelona News: Blaugrana midfielder Carles Alena says it would 'hurt' to see Neymar pick Real Madrid over them

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
94   //    11 Aug 2019, 12:09 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training
Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

What's the story?

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena admits that it would 'hurt' to see Neymar Jr join arch-rivals Real Madrid, amid reports that Los Blancos are looking to bring the Paris Saint-Germain star to the Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Catalunya this summer, with reports claiming the Spanish champions are keen on bringing the forward back, despite the way he left the club for PSG in a world record €222 million deal in 2017.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have emerged as surprising competitors in the race for Neymar's signature and are reportedly willing to part with €100 million and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric in exchange for his services. 

No official bid has been made for the Brazil international so far but PSG director Leonardo has confirmed that talks over a potential exit are more advanced than before.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are being held off by financial constraints after spending big money in the summer transfer window. While the Blaugrana secured the signings of Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Junior Firpo, Los Blancos Blancos signed the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

The heart of the matter

Alena has addressed rumours of Neymar's exit after Saturday's friendly against Napoli and has expressed his desire to see the Brazilian return to Barcelona rather than join Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters, the Spaniard said,

"It would hurt if Neymar went to our eternal rival, especially after playing [for Barcelona].
"We hope that he comes back. He's a spectacular player, one of the best in the world. If he comes back it would be an amazing signing, it would be an incredible way to close the transfer window. He would make us all better."
What's next?

With Neymar's future still very much in the air, it remains to be seen where exactly he will ply his trade next season. 

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to kick off their new La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

