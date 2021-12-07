Barcelona hanging on by a thread in Europe

The last time Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage (2000-01), Lionel Messi was still a stranger to the club's La Masia academy.

In 2000, Luis Figo had just departed from Barcelona to Real Madrid, and the Catalans had to suffer greatly in Europe after the Portuguese's departure.

Something similar has taken place since Lionel Messi had to leave the Catalan capital last summer amidst a financial meltdown for the Spanish club. Let's take a closer look at Barcelona and their journey in Europe this season so far.

Barcelona in trouble in the UEFA Champions League?

More than two decades later, the Blaugranes face the threat of elimination from the UCL group stage once again after the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG last summer. And a poor showing in Europe (seven points out of a possible 15 in UCL Group E) so far hasn't helped their cause either.

Currently, Barcelona are in 2nd place in Group E of the Champions League after winning two, drawing one and losing two matches. But they could slip into 3rd place if they lose to Bayern Munich in Bavaria and Benfica win their match against Dynamo Kyiv in Portugal.

It would be pure ignominy for the Blaugranes if such a thing were to happen to them. Just over two years ago, Barcelona were among the favorites to win the Champions League (in 2018-19).

But in the meantime, the footballing landscape has witnessed a paradigmatic shift as the Azulgrana now face the prospect of Europa League football in Europe.

Bayern Munich and Lewandowski on song

Robert Lewandowski will be raring to go against Barcelona in Munich this week after being snubbed by France Football for the Ballon d'Or accolade.

The Pole was in clinical form against Dortmund, scoring a brace as Die Roten won 3-2 and cemented their place at the top of the Bundesliga.

In the Champions League too, the Bavarians have had a stellar showing so far. Die Roten have scored a staggering 19 goals in five matches, amassing 15 out of as many points in Group E.

Barcelona having a below-par season

On the other hand, Barcelona have had a season to forget until now in both Spain and Europe. In La Liga, the Catalans are languishing in 7th place behind such teams as Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis.

The latter club won at Camp Nou this past weekend to strengthen their hold on 3rd place in the Primera Division.

In Europe too, the Catalans don't have anything substantial to give an impressive account of themselves. They were beaten 0-3 by Bayern Munich at Camp Nou and only earned one point out of a possible 6 against Benfica.

The Azulgrana have only scored two goals (both against Dynamo Kyiv) this campaign in Europe, with one coming from a defender (Gerard Pique).

Therefore, Barcelona coach Xavi has his task cut out ahead of the Catalans' trip to Germany for the last matchday of the Champions League group stage. The match at the Allianz Arena will more or less define Barcelona's entire season as a success or failure.

The importance of the tie in Munich is not lost upon the former Al-Sadd manager.

"On Wednesday there is another important match. We cannot afford to fail any more," the Spaniard was quoted by Marca.

"At Barcelona, you constantly play 'finals'," added Xavi, with apparently the game in Bavaria in mind.

How Barcelona can progress to the UCL knockout stage

But all is not lost for Barcelona, as they can still qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a win in Munich.

The Catalans could also make it through irrespective of the result in Munich if Dynamo Kyiv holds Benfica to a draw in Portugal. But, if Barcelona draw/lose and Benfica win their tie, then the Portuguese club will progress further in Europe's premier club competition.

Consequently, Culers will be watching with bated breath as the final round of the UCL Group E matches unfolds in Germany and Portugal.

