Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 999 // 30 May 2019, 13:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

New reports have emerged in Spanish media regarding Barcelona's quest to bring back Neymar, suggesting that the player himself wants a reunion with his former colleagues.

It has been claimed that, despite having several disadvantages to bringing Neymar back, Barcelona are still considering a move for the Brazilian sensation this summer.

In case you didn’t know….

Neymar’s name has suddenly been linked to the Catalan giants after RAC1 reported recently that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have started discussion for the possible return of Neymar to the Camp Nou. It also suggested that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele might be involved as a part of the deal to bring Neymar back to Barcelona.

Neymar has struggled to make an impact on the European stage after leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a big money move to PSG. Although the 27-year-old winger did manage to secure two successive League 1 titles for PSG, but his failure to make an impact in the Champions League has dented Neymar’s dream of lifting the Ballon d’Or.

Neymar has been criticized immensely by some football pundits and the French media for his on and off field activities. Former Brazil legend Rivaldo made a bold claim regarding Neymar’s current situation at PSG. According to Rivaldo, Neymat still “regrets” leaving Barcelona for PSG.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have failed to replace Neymar, despite sending millions on Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. Both have failed to provide Barcelona the cutting edge that Neymar provided during his Camp Nou days.

The heart of the matter

As per Diario SPORT, Neymar himself wants to return to the Camp Nou after spending two seasons at PSG.

They report also claims that the Barcelona board are yet to start any kind of official negotiation with PSG. Only the option of bringing back Neymar has been analyzed, with various pros and cons attached to it.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen whether Barcelona can pull off the highly complicated deal of bringing Neymar back. The Catalan giants will play Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on the 23rd of July.