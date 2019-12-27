Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants and Inter Milan yet to agree terms of Arturo Vidal transfer

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Barcelona and Inter Milan are reportedly yet to reach an agreement regarding the potential transfer of Arturo Vidal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Also Read: Barcelona make Neymar their No.1 priority for 2020, star midfielder refuses to rule out January move and more transfer news

Vidal could be loaned out to Inter with a purchase option

Vidal's future at the Camp Nou has been quite uncertain after he fell down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde, who seems to favour former Ajax sensation, Frenkie de Jong, and Ivan Rakitic over the veteran midfielder.

Inter manager Antonio Conte is believed to be keen on a reunion with the Chile international, having previously worked together during a successful stint at Juventus. The Italian giants were close to signing the 32-year-old in the summer of 2018 but the Blaugrana made a late swoop to sign him from Bayern Munich instead.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona and Inter are yet to agree to a fee regarding Vidal's transfer to the San Siro. While the Milan giants have offered €12 million for the Chilean's services, their Catalan counterparts claim that the player would at least command €20 million. Additionally, a loan deal with a purchase option is also being mooted in their discussions.

Vidal had previously expressed his desire to stay with Barca telling SPORT,

"I'm calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we'll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that, return and take a decision. I'll keep taking advantage of all the opportunities and scoring. I hope to lift the titles we have before us."

The midfielder is unlikely to come cheap for the Nerazzurri and it remains to be seen if they will find common ground with Barcelona in their negotiations for him.

Also Read: Zlatan to rejoin Milan, Barca to send players out on loan, Joaquin agrees Real Betis extension and more transfer news