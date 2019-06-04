×
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants might use Coutinho’s potential move to PSG to bring back Neymar

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
28   //    04 Jun 2019, 09:06 IST

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona
International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

What is the story?

It has been claimed that Barcelona might use Philippe Coutinho's potential move to Paris Saint-Germain to bring back Neymar to the Camp Nou.

According to Catalan daily SPORT, Neymar is also waiting to see how the negotiation between Barcelona and PSG pans out, given the bad blood between both clubs over the past few years.

In case you didn’t know….

Coutinho has received a lot of stick from a section of the football pundits and Barcelona faithful as the former Liverpool star has failed to shine in the famous Blaugrana shirt. Coutinho has been linked with a possible Barcelona exit this summer, with the likes of PSG and Chelsea interested in him.

Meanwhile, it has been widely claimed that Barcelona are seriously considering a move to bring back Neymar to the Camp Nou. First, Rac1 reported that Barcelona are preparing a possible swap deal to bring back Neymar from PSG, with Ousmane Dembélé headig in the opposite direction. Then SPORT confirmed Neymar’s interest to play for the Catalan giants again.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported that Barcelona might use Coutinho’s possible move to PSG to bring back Neymar to the Camp Nou.

The report also suggests that the sale of Coutinho to PSG and Neymar’s return to Barcelona are two parallel operations, given the financial condition of both clubs. It will be really difficult for Barcelona to negotiate with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi to only talk about Neymar’s deal without mentioning Coutinho’s name, given the situation they had faced earlier to sign Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to the report, Barcelona players have conveyed their message to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to bring Neymar back, and the board are analysing every possibility to make a deal happen, which seems really unlikely.

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen how the story develops in near future, but for the time being, it looks really unlikely that Barcelona will pull off this hugely complicated deal.

