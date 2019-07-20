Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants Neymar back according to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

What's the story?

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter claims that Lionel Messi wants Neymar back at Barcelona. There have been reports that Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and could make a sensational return to Barca.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have been looking to re-sign Neymar two years after the Brazilian left Camp Nou to join PSG. The Catalan giants had reportedly offered cash and two players for the 27-year-old.

According to Hunter, the La Liga giants could include the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo or Malcom in the deal to sign Neymar.

Neymar has been in a terrific form for the Parisians since joining in 2017. The Brazilian has scored an impressive 51 goals in 58 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

The heart of the matter

In a Transfer Talk podcast, Spanish football expert Graham Hunter claims that Lionel Messi wants Neymar back in Nou Camp. He said,

"Messi is a central player in all of this. Messi is not a stroppy player - people have portrayed him as such falsely. But when he sneezes, Barcelona catches a cold."

"Bartomeu, the president, has said before he leaves - and he must quit the club in 2021 at the latest - he wants to leave Messi renewed once more."

"Whether Messi is saying 'get me Neymar' or whether he's whispering 'before we sit down to negotiate, I want the front line reinforced with Neymar', the fact is: Messi wants Neymar back."

He went on to add that the Argentine wants more players that could supply more goals around him as he looks to win the Champions League once again.

"He, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar - even though they're different characters - are very friendly. Messi found a partner that understood him technically, who served him and who created masses of space. The last time Barcelona won the treble, they had that 'MSN' up front."

"It's clear Messi believes his route back to the Champions League isn't just Neymar specifically, but more people supplying goals around him. Messi is saying 'if you want me to sign a new contract, first renew Neymar."

What's next?

Neymar will once again dominate the transfer news if Barcelona were to go all out to sign the Brazilian winger.