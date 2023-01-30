Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca target agrees to join Atletico Madrid, Club ramp up efforts to sign Bayern Munich star and more - 30 January 2023

Barcelona have been handed a major blow as one of their main transfer targets has agreed to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barca are currently navigating a financial crisis. It has acted as a major impediment to signing new players in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 January, 2023.

Barcelona to push to sign a winger on deadline day

We are set to enter the deadline day of the January transfer window and Barcelona are still looking to bolster their attack. After selling Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, Barca want to compensate for his departure but are yet to sign a replacement player.

Barcelona's inability to sign a replacement for Memphis Depay has been attributed to financial restrictions and constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, according to Ferran Martinez (via Reshad Rahman), the club will push to sign a new winger on deadline day. Manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be keen on strengthening the attacking unit following Depay's departure.

Due to Financial Fair Play rules, the Blaugrana only have a small budget to spend, estimated at €3 million over a six-month period, and can only loan players without a mandatory purchase option.

Despite a feeling of pessimism within the club regarding new signings, they are expected to continue searching for options until the end of the transfer window and are currently evaluating their options. They have been monitoring a few young talents in this regard.

Barca ramp up efforts to sign Benjamin Pavard

According to German journalist Kerry Hau, Barca have ramped up talks to sign Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard. The French defender's camp is already in talks with the Catalans and agent Pini Zahavi is working as an intermediary in the deal.

Zahavi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta share a close relationship and it came in handy when the Catalans signed Robert Lewandowski this past summer.

Pavard has entered the final six months of his contract with Bayern Munich and will leave the club this summer. Barca is his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Joao Cancelo on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. It will come with an option to make the signing permanent for €70 million.

Fabrizio Romano



Cancelo told Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave.



Medical tests later tonight.



Bayern have completed the agreement to sign João Cancelo, here we go! Deal set to be completed on loan plus €70m buy option clause. Cancelo told Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave. Medical tests later tonight.

Arnau Martinez agrees to join Atletico Madrid

Girona right-back Arnau Martinez has been heavily linked with Barca of late. But the Catalans have been handed a huge blow in their pursuit of the La Masia graduate. According to reports (via Reshad Rahman), Martinez has agreed to join Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances for Girona across all competitions so far this season. He is a tenacious young defender who is as technically gifted as he is tactically intelligent.

BREAKING: Arnau Martinez has already said YES to join Atleti in the summer.

